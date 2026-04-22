A recent post on a MBA graduate quitting his 25 LPA job to work as a driver for Ola has sparked fresh conversations on social media around the meaning of the word success. As more young professionals question the idea that high salaries equal fulfilment, the post reflects a growing shift in how India’s workforce is redefining ambition and personal satisfaction.

The post shared by Portfolio_Bull narrates the journey of a Tier-2 MBA graduate who had secured a lucrative job offer worth ₹25 lakh per annum but struggled with constant frustration despite the financial stability. While his career trajectory appeared ideal on paper, the demands of corporate life left him feeling unfulfilled.

From corporate job to cab driver

Faced with mounting dissatisfaction, the executive chose to step away from his corporate role and pursue a completely different path.

“He has 25 LPA Job in hand but he always being frustrated. One day he decided to quit the job,” Portfolio_Bull wrote on X, adding that he then became an Ola taxi driver.

Instead of continuing in a high-pressure environment, he opted for a simpler, more independent line of work, surprising those around him. However, the decision was met with criticism and disbelief from society.

“Padhai barbaad kar di.” (Your education has gone to waste.)

Relatives added, “Kya socha tha, kya ban gaya” (What you planned, and what you have become)

From driving to building a business

Despite the backlash, he chose not to engage with critics and remained focused on his work. Over time, what began as a modest shift turned into a larger opportunity.

Three years later, his journey took a significant turn. According to the post, he now owns 12 cars and operates a transport-based business model, transitioning from a single driver to managing a fleet.

Today, he reportedly earns around ₹6.5 lakh per month in profit, showcasing how persistence and strategic growth can redefine outcomes. His story underlines the idea that career paths are not always linear and that success can take many forms beyond conventional benchmarks.

The post has sparked widespread discussion online, with users debating the importance of financial security versus job satisfaction. For many, it raises a larger question about whether high salaries alone are enough, or if long-term independence and fulfilment hold greater value in today’s evolving work culture.