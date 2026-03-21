Lebanese cellist Mahdi Sàhêli’s recent performance amid the ruins of Beirut’s heavily bombed Dahiyeh district has done what few things can in the age of endless scrolling — it made the world stop and listen. Captured on camera by journalist Kegham Balian and shared across the internet as a “hymn of defiance”, the clip of Sàhêli playing Aram Khachaturian’s ‘Andantino’ atop the rubble of a war-torn neighborhood has since rippled across artistic communities worldwide.

Fresh Israeli airstrikes have caused widespread destruction across Beirut, leaving several neighbourhoods in ruins and forcing large numbers of residents to flee. Entire residential blocks have collapsed, with streets buried under debris as emergency teams continue rescue and relief operations.

In the footage, Sàhêli is seen sitting in a posture that makes him seen solemnly stiff with grief yet somewhat nervously alive with hope. An expression that is somewhat also beautifully conveyed by his music which he performs while being surrounded by a landscape that screams of violence, devastation and death.

Preliminary reports indicate the latest strikes resulted in multiple casualties, injuries, and significant displacement. Authorities say they are still assessing the full extent of the damage. Amid the devastation, a public performance by Sàhêli drew attention as a rare moment of cultural expression.

The cost of the conflict

While the music provides a brief moment of hope, the numbers on the ground tell a much grimmer story. As of today, March 20, the conflict has reached a devastating scale.

According to the latest reports from Reuters and Al Jazeera, citing the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, at least 1,001 people have been killed in the region and more than 2,584 people have been injured.

While it may not immediately come to the mind of individuals who are witnessing wars through the screens of their smartphones, the punishment incurred by war is often not just death but also displacement, injury and economic misfortune.

As per reports published by Al Jazeera citing sources, nearly a million people, that’s roughly 20% of Lebanon’s population, has been forced to flee their homes, creating one of the fastest-growing humanitarian crises in the region.

The Dahiyeh district, where Sàhêli performed, has been a primary target, leaving thousands of families without homes. In this context, his performance, captured by journalist Kegham Balian, has become a global symbol of “cultural resilience”, the idea that even when you lose everything physical, your identity and art of your culture cannot be bombed away.

A Throwback to Lviv: When Sirens Met the Piano

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen music overpowering the sound of war. Sàhêli’s performance echoes a haunting moment from March 2022, during the early days of the war in Ukraine.

This latest development has also reminded many netizens of the wartime performance of Alex Pian, a young Ukrainian pianist who fiercely played his instrument over war alarms in Ukraine in 2022.

Why this struck a chord with the internet

Many spectators on the internet believe that one of the key reasons Sàhêli’s performance struck a chord with people across the world is because of how his performance offers almost a perfect metaphor for human resilience in the face of adversity.

One user even commented that when you listen to Sàhêli performing a rich rendition of Aram Khachaturian’s Andantino while sitting atop a mound of ruins, it transforms a musical piece that usually evokes grace into a battle cry for the soul.

When you watch Sàhêli play, you aren’t just seeing a musician; you’re seeing a man reclaiming a space that was meant to be a graveyard of memories. It’s a struggle to express hope when the “insurmountable challenge” of war surrounds you, but as Sàhêli shows, sometimes the most defiant thing you can do is hold a steady note.