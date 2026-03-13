Some controversies flare and fade quickly, but the one surrounding Laura Loomer shows no sign of cooling down. The far-right American activist, known for her hardline pro-Trump and anti-India rhetoric, is arriving in New Delhi this week to speak at the two-day summit at the Taj Palace Hotel. And the reaction has been explosive.

Critics from across the political spectrum, Indian-origin journalists like Mehdi Hasan and Indian-American groups, including several others, are asking the same question: Why is Laura Loomer being given this platform?

On top of this, Loomer has been accused of whitewashing her X account by deleting inflammatory posts targeting India and the Indian community in the US ahead of her visit, which she tweeted about, saying she is excitedly looking forward to. Here’s what happened.

Did Laura Loomer delete her anti-India remarks?

The announcement reignited criticism over Loomer’s past, as social media users and Indian-American voices dug up posts from 2024-2025 in which she labelled Indian immigrants as “third-world invaders,” mocked Bollywood and Vice President Kamala Harris with curry jokes, and questioned hygiene practices in India. Many of these posts were deleted ahead of India’s Independence Day 2025.

Former MSNBC host and Journalist Mehdi Hasan weighed in, tweeting, “How are Indians ok with this?” The backlash isn’t based on one or two tweets, it’s years of inflammatory comments that many say cross the line into outright racism.

How are Indians okay with this? https://t.co/clqpakNP07 pic.twitter.com/lxG2pWhJ5M — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 12, 2026

During the US presidential campaign, Loomer wrote that if Kamala Harris won, “the White House will smell like curry” and that speeches would be handled through “call centres.” At the time, fellow MAGA supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene called the post “appalling and extremely racist.”

Loomer has long opposed the H-1B visa program. She repeatedly described Indian tech workers not as skilled professionals but as “third-world invaders” threatening American jobs. She publicly opposed the appointment of Sriram Krishnan as a senior AI adviser in the US, claiming he represented “outsourcing” and “foreign worker influence.”

Adding to the controversy is Loomer’s use of Buy Me a Coffee, a platform founded by Indian entrepreneurs, to solicit donations. One viral post asked, “She hates the people who build the tools she uses to fund her hate.”

Her appearance at the India Today Conclave, an event that typically features business leaders, policymakers, and thought leaders, has left many questioning the decision to invite someone with a track record of targeting Indians and Indian-Americans. Social media responses have ranged from outrage to disbelief, with critics arguing that her presence undermines the spirit of cross-cultural dialogue and collaboration.

In a post announcing her visit, Loomer wrote, “See you soon, India! Looking forward to speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026 conference this week!” Yet the backlash suggests that many in India and abroad may not be ready to welcome her with open arms.

Who is Laura Loomer? The MAGA voice heading to India

Born on May 21, 1993, in Tucson, Arizona, Loomer studied broadcast journalism at Barry University. She built her public profile through work with outlets like Project Veritas, Rebel News, and InfoWars, often using provocative stunts and inflammatory commentary to get attention.

She has called herself a “proud Islamophobe” and has faced criticism for racist and anti-Muslim remarks. She has also promoted several conspiracy theories. Loomer has run for Congress in Florida twice as a Republican, losing in 2020 to Democrat Lois Frankel and in 2022 to Republican Daniel Webster. Despite bans from several social media platforms, she remains active on X and hosts a podcast, Loomer Unleashed, on Rumble.

Loomer is known as a loyal Trump supporter and has acted as an informal enforcer in MAGA circles. Reports suggested she pushed for the removal of officials she considered disloyal to Trump.