American political activist Laura Loomer has stunned many with a dramatic change in her view of India. Once known for sharp, often controversial criticisms — including posts that drew accusations of racism during debates over H-1B visas —Loomer now speaks warmly of the country. After a nine-day visit, she called India “the best country I have ever travelled to” and praised the kindness of its people, saying her previous misconceptions had been completely corrected.

Lommer defends India over religious row

Loomer recently replied to a post by conservative Christian commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, which read: “Christians, pray for our brothers and sisters in India.” Loomer responded, “This isn’t true. I just spent 9 days in India. Christianity flourishes there. I saw many Churches in India. Christians make up 2.3% of the population in India. This is a lie.”

She added perspective on India’s population. “The population of India is 1.5 billion. Do the math. 2.3% is a lot of people.” Stuckey’s original post referenced the newly passed Maharashtra Freedom of Religion (Dharma Swatantrya) Bill 2026, approved by the state assembly on March 17–18 and now awaiting the governor’s assent.

One critic warned that a new anti-conversion law “restricts preaching Christianity while making false claims that sharing the gospel or declaring Jesus as God could lead to up to seven years in prison.”

Many social media users slammed the post for spreading misinformation and added proper context, explaining that the law is similar to anti-conversion laws in 12 other Indian states. It targets only unlawful conversions through force, fraud, allurement, coercion, misrepresentation, or marriage pretexts and carries penalties of up to seven years in prison and fines for violations.

This isn’t true. I just spent 9 days in India.



Christianity flourishes there. I saw many Churches in India.



Christians make up 2.3% of the population in India.



This is a lie. 👇🏻 https://t.co/o0tvX4v9gY — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 22, 2026

‘Misconceptions have been corrected’: Laura Loomer

Earlier on X, Loomer said, “Honestly, as someone who has travelled a lot, India is the best country I have ever travelled to. It’s incredible. My experience has been amazing, and India is portrayed negatively in the media as a place Americans should avoid, but I realise a lot of that is completely made up.”

She acknowledged her past criticisms, including mocking India’s infrastructure and calling it a “third world country,” and admitted that these ideas were wrong. She then went on to highlight India’s rich culture, food, and the warmth of its people.

“The people, food, culture, and hospitality are just incredible. I have felt safe and comfortable the entire time I have been here, and India will truly be the next big superpower. This country has incredible potential, and you have to see it yourself to understand,” she said.

During her visit, Loomer also had a private audience with the Dalai Lama. She described him as “a global beacon of peace, compassion, and wisdom, and the spiritual leader of Tibet.”

“In a world filled with division and chaos, sitting down with the Dalai Lama was truly inspiring. His calm presence, deep insights on inner peace, and unwavering commitment to non-violence left a lasting impact on me. Grateful for this rare, once-in-a-lifetime and meaningful encounter that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” she said.

Earlier in the trip, Loomer publicly apologised for her past anti-India statements on social media, which were later deleted. She said she “should not have said some of the things” and emphasised that her misconceptions had now been corrected.