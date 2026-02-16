Off late, UK is in the news for upheaval, resignations and rapid political changes. Amid all the changes, one resident of 10 Downing Street has remained steady. Larry the cat, Britain’s Chief Mouser, is now at 15 years of service, earning him a reputation online as “the most stable figure in UK history”. Though governments rose and fell, Larry naps, patrols and watches it all from the corridors of power.

From stray to seat of power

Larry’s journey to serve British government is a classic rags-to-riches story. Born around January 2007, he spent his early life as a stray before being taken in by Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. In 2011, then prime minister David Cameron adopted him and brought him to 10 Downing Street to help deal with a rodent problem. Larry arrived on February 15 that year and has never left.

The Chief Mouser’s unusual job description

Larry holds the formal title “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office,” though his responsibilities go far beyond chasing mice. According to the UK government’s own description, his duties include greeting guests, inspecting security, and testing antique furniture for its napping quality. Whether or not he always takes his mouse-catching role seriously, Larry has become an integral part of daily life at Downing Street.

Over the years, Larry has developed a talent for overshadowing world leaders. He frequently wanders across the famous black doorstep just as visiting dignitaries arrive, delighting photographers and viewers alike. He has crossed paths with former US president Barack Obama, earned a smile from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently and even interrupted a visit by Donald Trump in 2019, later curling up for a nap beneath the US president’s armored car.

Larry has outlasted not just prime ministers, but also their pets. His time at Downing Street has included tense coexistence with Boris Johnson’s dog Dilyn and Rishi Sunak’s Labrador, Nova. Today, he reigns over the working areas of Downing Street, while the family cats of current prime minister Keir Starmer stay firmly in the private quarters.

Larry has served under six prime ministers and countless political storms, becoming a symbol of continuity in British public life. Often jokingly called “Lazy Larry,” he has still made the occasional successful hunt and remains a much-loved figure among staff, journalists and the public.

‘Most stable figure in UK history’

Netizens posted their comments as Larry finishes 15 years at service. A user noted on X, ” hahahah! Larry is the most stable figure in UK history.” “He deserves a medal and a knighthood for his service to his country throughout all that time,” added another on X. “Larry has the most stable job in British politics and hasn’t spent a single day pretending to care about the public — truly living the dream,” a netizen noted on X. “

“Absolute legend behavior, Larry the Cat just clocked 15 years as Chief Mouser and somehow outlasted six prime ministers without ever losing his job, union card, or nap schedule, stationed at Cabinet Office and basically running 10 Downing Street like a furry HOA president, Larry’s been through chaos, scandals, reshuffles, and austerity while delivering the only consistent performance in British politics, show up, catch rodents, judge everyone silently, retire to the radiator, no speeches, no spin, just results, say what you want about governments, but the most stable institution in the UK is a cat who understands accountability, naps hard, and keeps the rats in check,” explained another.

“It’s sad that Larry is the UK’s most respected leader; that’s how low the bar is in politics today,” critiqued another.