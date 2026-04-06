Layoffs at Oracle have shaken the global tech industry. Around 30,000 employees were reportedly let go, including nearly 12,000 in India. The fallout was immediate, LinkedIn timelines filled up with “open to work” posts, and personal accounts of sudden job loss.

Oracle isn’t alone. Over the past few months, several big tech firms have trimmed their workforce as they restructure and double down on artificial intelligence and cost efficiency.

One of my close friends was fired from Oracle Bangalore.



No panic, no stress, and no crying on social media.



He straight away came back to his hometown Bhubaneswar



He had postal fixed deposits in two joint accounts ₹15 lakh each. One with his parents, and the other in his… — Nayak Satya (@NayakSatya_SG) April 5, 2026

‘No panic and no stress’

Amid this, one post on X stood out, not because it was dramatic, but because it wasn’t. The post, shared by a user about a close friend laid off from Oracle’s Bengaluru office. “No panic, no stress, and no crying on social media,” the post reads. Soon after losing his job, the employee packed up and returned to his hometown, Bhubaneswar.

What happened next was less about the layoff and more about how he had prepared for it. “He had postal fixed deposits… together, these give him almost Rs 28,000 in interest every month.” On top of that, bank fixed deposits worth around Rs 30 lakh bring in another Rs 15,000 monthly. With no EMIs or housing loans, and a home to return to, his monthly needs were already covered.

From Oracle layoffs to Uber driver

Back home, he didn’t wait around. “He immediately started working as an Uber driver at his own convenience.” At the same time, he’s exploring the idea of starting a small business, with support from his family. Instead, as the post put it, it was “pure old school vibes, steady process and discipline.”

“Plan in advance so when required you will never fumble.” At a time when layoffs are becoming routine headlines, this was not a story about disruption. It was about being ready for it and dealing with it.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.