A former technician at Intel has shared his experience of navigating layoffs and an uncertain job market later in life, highlighting the challenges faced by older professionals in the tech industry. Brad Jenkins, based in Oregon, lost his job in mid-2025 after several years with the company and has since been searching for stable employment, according to Business Insider.

Jenkins, who joined Intel at 59, said he was initially optimistic about finishing his career there. However, organisational changes and restructuring led to his layoff, forcing him to reconsider his plans for retirement and financial stability.

Layoff sparks reset and reskilling efforts

Reflecting on the moment he lost his job, Jenkins said, “I knew there was a chance I could be laid off, but I was surprised when the news came.”

“In 2021, I started working as a technician for Intel, based in Hillsboro, Oregon. I was 59 at the time, and I remember thinking: “Why are you hiring some old fart like me?” Over the next few years, I survived multiple rounds of layoffs”, he said, according to Business Insider.

“Then, in March 2025, Intel brought on a new CEO, and it seemed like there was more of an emphasis on reducing management layers. I figured, “Well, I’m not a manager, so I should be safe.” I thought I’d retire there, but I was wrong,” he added, according to Business Insider.

“On July 7, I learned that I’d been laid off — and my last day of employment was July 31. Since then, I’ve been struggling to find work, and retirement isn’t feasible for me right now.”

Instead of immediately re-entering the job market, Jenkins chose to take a short break and invest time in learning new skills. He enrolled in a training programme focused on electric vehicle charger maintenance, hoping it would open doors in a growing sector. He also spent time travelling before beginning a more active job search later in the year.

Job hunt challenges and delayed retirement plans

As he resumed applying for roles, Jenkins said the process has been slower than expected despite his decades of experience. He explored opportunities through professional networks and job platforms but has yet to secure a long-term position.

“I’m not sure if my age has worked against me in my job search”

“Retiring doesn’t make sense for me yet”

He pointed to financial concerns, particularly healthcare costs, as a key reason he cannot retire immediately. Without employer-backed insurance and with retirement benefits still a few years away, returning to work remains a priority.

Jenkins also noted that he has adjusted his lifestyle, cutting back on non-essential spending while relying partly on unemployment benefits. His experience reflects a broader trend of professionals reassessing career paths amid economic uncertainty and evolving industry demands.

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“My top advice for other job seekers is don’t give up. Tap into your resources, tap into your network, don’t burn bridges with your past employer, and accept that you might not get the same pay you were making before. Yeah, it sucks. But there is still work out there.”