A single Noorjahan mango—grown exclusively in Katthiwada village of Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district—now commands a price of Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000, driven by its rarity, giant size, and high demand. The fruits can weigh between 3 kg and 5 kg and are sometimes larger than a papaya, making this unique variety a prized attraction for tourists, mango connoisseurs, and premium buyers who are willing to pay top prices for just one fruit. With production limited to only three trees, availability is extremely tight, forcing buyers to pre-book and wait months to secure a mango.

Why the price is so high?

The Noorjahan’s steep price stems from a mix of extreme scarcity, remarkable physical size, acclaimed taste and local legend. Orchard owner Shivraj Singh Jadhav said the variety exists only on three trees — all in his family orchard — which keeps supply extremely limited.

“A single Noorjahan mango is priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000,” Jadhav said to news agency ANI, noting that production limited to three trees forces buyers to pre-book and often wait months.

The Noorjahan mango variety is not indigenous to India as it is believed to have originated in Afghanistan. Noorjahan variety was imported from Afghanistan and brought to Gujarat, before finding its ideal cultivation home in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district. Local farmers and authorities claim the mango has Afghan lineage, with roots tracing back to the Mughal era when large, distinctively flavored mangoes were prized in royal gardens.

However, there is no definitive written record confirming the Afghan origin, and some experts dismiss the claim as hearsay spread by word of mouth due to lack of documented evidence. The MP government attempted to patent the Noorjahan variety as “MP’s property” in 2015, acknowledging it was imported from Afghanistan but now cultivated exclusively in Katthiwara.

Size, taste and prestige

Orchard owner Jadhav emphasised size as a key value driver, “The Noorjahan mango…is typically larger and heavier than a papaya. A single mango of this variety weighs between 3 and 5 kilograms.” Beyond sheer size, the fruit’s taste and prestige help sustain premium pricing. “This mango has won several national awards. Many prominent figures, including former Presidents of India, have tasted the Noorjahan,” he said. Such endorsements and accolades bolster willingness to pay luxury prices.

A family legacy and tourism boost

The Noorjahan has supported three generations of the Jadhav family and remains a prized local attraction. “As soon as the mango season arrives, tourists and mango enthusiasts from far and wide flock to Katthiwada to see it,” Jadhav said.

That foot traffic amplifies demand for the limited fruits and reinforces their market value. Enthusiasts commonly pre-book the mango, and many go home disappointed because supply is so constrained.

Origins, attempts at propagation and conservation challenges

The variety was reportedly created about 50 years ago by Jadhav’s father through grafting Jahangir and Gujarat’s Rajapuri mangoes and named after the actress ‘Noorjahan’. Despite interest from the Horticulture Department and the family, propagation efforts have repeatedly failed.

“The department attempted to graft around 70 Noorjahan saplings, but those efforts did not yield success,” Jadhav said. With only three mother trees remaining, the scarcity is structural, keeping prices high.

Economic implications for the family and local growers

Direct income: Premium prices provide substantial income for the Jadhav family, sustaining three generations.

Limited scaling: Because propagation has not succeeded, revenues are constrained by the tiny annual yield, which keeps each fruit’s unit price elevated.

Tourism and ancillary sales: Visitors increase local spending on farm tours, other mango varieties (the orchard cultivates over 35 types), and related services, indirectly raising the Noorjahan’s economic footprint.

Plans to secure the variety and expand supply

Members of the third generation are committed to preserving and propagating Noorjahan. They hope to work with government agencies to cultivate new saplings and prevent the variety from disappearing.

“Young members…aim to collaborate with the government to cultivate new saplings, ensuring that this unique variety does not go extinct,” Jadhav said. Successful propagation would lower scarcity and could moderate prices, but it would also open larger markets and export possibilities — a potential route Jadhav now seeks as he eyes international recognition.

What buyers should know about Noorjahan mango?

Expect to pay a premium: Current market rates are Rs 1,500–3,000 per mango due to rarity and size.

Availability is tiny: Only three producing trees exist, so pre-booking is common and many buyers are turned away.

Authenticity matters: Because of the Noorjahan’s fame and price, verifying provenance (Katthiwada, Alirajpur) is important for buyers who want the genuine fruit.

Until propagation succeeds, the Noorjahan’s price will likely remain high, driven by scarcity, size and prestige. If grafting and sapling programs eventually breakthrough, the family and local authorities will face a choice- preserve exclusivity and high per-piece prices or scale production to reach broader markets and possibly lower unit prices while increasing total revenue.