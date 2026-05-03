Golden Tempo won the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The 2026 Kentucky Derby had a total purse of $5 million for the third straight year. Golden Tempo earned the largest share, a massive $3.1 million payout after crossing the finish line first in front of a packed crowd at Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Derby remains the most lucrative horse race in the United States, reported The USA Today. The race attracts the best horses, trainers and jockeys from around the world each year. Golden Tempo’s victory added another memorable chapter to the race’s long history.

The Derby’s prize structure rewards more than just the winner. Renegade finished second and earned a $1 million payout. Ocelli secured third place and received $500,000. Chief Wallabee finished fourth and collected $250,000, while Danon Bourbon earned $150,000 for finishing fifth, reported The USA Today.

Expanding purse at Kentucky Derby

Golden Tempo took home the largest share of the purse with a $3.1 million payout. A portion of that money also goes to the winning jockey, who traditionally receives around 10 percent of the first-place earnings.

The Kentucky Derby prize pool has grown sharply in recent years. Before 2024, the total purse stood at $3 million, with winners receiving significantly less money than today’s champions.

Churchill Downs continues to attract major sponsorships, television audiences and betting activity tied to the event.

Last year’s Derby winner, Sovereignty, also earned a $3.1 million prize from the same $5 million purse structure. Journalism finished second in that race and collected $1 million.

Horse racing insiders believe the rising payouts make the Kentucky Derby even more attractive for owners and investors seeking top-level competition and major returns.

The Derby remains the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown series, followed by the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. Winning all three races remains one of the sport’s greatest achievements.

What’s special about Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby holds a special place in American sports culture because of its long history, prestige and tradition. Churchill Downs first hosted the race in 1875, making it one of the oldest sporting events in the United States, reported The USA Today.

Fans often refer to the Kentucky Derby as “the most exciting two minutes in sports” because of the race’s short distance and dramatic finishes.

The event also attracts celebrities, politicians, athletes and thousands of horse racing fans every year. Fashion, entertainment and betting have become major parts of Derby weekend alongside the race itself.

Millions of dollars are wagered on the Kentucky Derby annually through legal betting markets across the United States and other countries.

For horse owners and trainers, winning the Derby can increase the value of a horse’s future breeding rights and career earnings. A Derby champion often becomes one of the most valuable names in the sport.