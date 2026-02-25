At a time when companies are promoting work–life balance and flexible schedules, working from home and remote locations has become a popular choice for professionals. Cafes and coworking spaces, once seen as symbols of a modern and flexible work culture, are now being questioned by some entrepreneurs who believe these environments may be doing more harm than good for productivity.

Startup founder Jasveer Singh recently created debate after criticising the idea of working from cafes and coworking spaces. According to him, many professionals who prefer these setups end up losing valuable work time in distractions and social interactions rather than focusing on actual output.

A morning at a co-working space

Singh shared a recent experience that shaped his views on the subject. He described meeting another founder at a coworking space around 11 am, expecting a productive session. Instead, he found himself observing what he believed was a highly inefficient work routine.

“I met a founder yesterday who invited me to work together around 11AM at (a co-working space). I reached, he came, opened his laptop, grabbed coffee, said hi hello to random people in the common area, some more small talk, some more coffee, more interruptions. 35-40 minutes passed before actual work even started.”

According to Singh, the pattern of interruptions continued throughout the morning, leaving less time for focused work.

“I kept observing. What followed was worse, it made me feel angry. A few minutes of emails, then another coffee, then someone walked in, then casual chats, then random movement, then lunch. By 2:30 I left.”

He claimed that the actual work completed during those hours was minimal compared to what could have been achieved in a quieter setting.

“If I am being brutally honest, the real work done in those 3.5 hours was just 30 to 40 minutes. And even that work, in my environment with silence and focus, is a 20 minute task.”

The case for deep focus

Singh argues that meaningful work requires sustained attention and minimal distractions, something he believes coworking spaces often fail to provide.

“When I enter my cabin, it is a cave, silence, zero distraction! A clear pre written list. Step by step execution. No social energy leakage. No random conversations. No background noise. Just outcomes.”

He believes many founders underestimate the importance of focused work environments and overestimate the benefits of social and collaborative spaces.

“To deliver anything outstanding and meaningful requires – intense amount of focus, clarity, depth, and ruthless protection of attention. The louder the environment, the weaker the depth of work.”

Coworking spaces continue to grow

The coworking industry continues to expand rapidly in India. According to NextMSC’s dedicated report page titled The India Co-Working Space Market: 2030 Strategic Forecast, the sector was valued at $761.9 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $2,842.2 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 20.6 percent between 2024 and 2030.