John Sterling, the longtime radio broadcaster of the New York Yankees, died at the age of 87. Sterling spent over three decades behind the microphone and became one of the most recognised voices in American sports broadcasting, reported WFAN Sports.

During his long broadcasting career, Sterling built an estimated net worth of around $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth via UCV Radio. Reports also said he earned an annual salary of about $500,000 during his time with the Yankees.

The Yankees mourn the loss of legendary broadcaster John Sterling. Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/1rCeRC1D61 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 4, 2026

John Sterling’s career

Sterling retired from broadcasting in April 2024 after calling Yankees games since 1989. In those 35 years, he became deeply connected to the team and its supporters. Fans across New York associated his energetic style and famous catchphrases with Yankees victories and dramatic baseball moments.

The Yankees organisation and sports radio station WFAN paid tribute to Sterling after news of his death emerged. WFAN said in a statement, “We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom.”

What made John Sterling special to Yankees fans?

Sterling’s career with the Yankees matched one of the most successful eras in the club’s history. He was on the radio call when the team won five World Series titles. His signature line, “The Yankees win!”, became one of the most famous calls in baseball broadcasting, reported The Guardian.

His enthusiasm made games feel dramatic even on radio. Sterling mixed detailed commentary with emotion and humour. He created memorable home run calls for several Yankees stars over the years. Those lines became popular among baseball fans and added to his reputation as one of the sport’s most entertaining broadcasters.

Sterling also became known for his dedication to work. He rarely missed a game during his Yankees career. Between 1989 and 2019, he worked 5,060 consecutive games. That streak showed his commitment to the team and to listeners who followed games every night during the baseball season.

During a live broadcast in 2023, Sterling was struck by a foul ball. Despite the frightening moment, he returned to work the very next day. Fans and fellow broadcasters praised his determination and professionalism after the incident.

How did Sterling build his broadcasting career?

Before becoming the voice of the Yankees, Sterling worked across several sports and cities. He covered the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. He later worked in New York and New Jersey, covering the New York Islanders and the Brooklyn Nets.

His career stretched across radio and sports television and earned him widespread respect in the industry. Sterling won 12 Sports Emmy Awards during his career. He also received a nomination for baseball’s Hall of Fame, a recognition reserved for the most influential voices in the sport.

Away from broadcasting, Sterling was also a father of four. Friends and colleagues often described him as passionate, hardworking and deeply connected to sports broadcasting. His voice became part of daily life for millions of baseball fans over several decades.