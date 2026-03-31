A simple job application error has turned into a viral moment online after a woman mistakenly attached a grocery bill instead of her resume. The incident gained traction after the applicant, Himanshi, shared a screenshot of the email exchange on X, leaving users both amused and sympathetic.

The email initially appeared routine, with the recruiter acknowledging her application. However, the message quickly took an unexpected turn when the sender pointed out the unusual attachment. Instead of a CV, Himanshi had uploaded a bill from Blinkit, prompting the recruiter to flag the mistake.

From Embarrassment to Viral Humor

In her post, Himanshi candidly addressed the blunder with the caption, “i am my own worst enemy”, perfectly capturing the relatable nature of the situation. What could have been a private moment of embarrassment quickly became a widely shared internet joke.

She later followed up with another humorous remark, writing, “Blinkit job toh nahi mil payegi, free condolence ice cream dedo”, further adding to the lighthearted tone of the incident.

Social Media Reacts with Wit and Relatability

The post quickly went viral, racking up over 450,000 views, with users flooding the comments section with jokes and similar anecdotes. Many appreciated the recruiter’s response, noting that at least the attachment had been checked manually.

One user wrote, “Her resume says attention to detail, but her attachment says two kilos of onions and a pack of chips.”

Another said, “I am more impressed that they actually checked the attachment instead of a bot reply. Best of luck with your application though”

Third said, “I guess that’s one of the way to get reply from companies.”

The incident has since struck a chord online, with many calling it a reminder that even small mistakes can turn into unexpectedly viral—and humorous—moments.

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