A viral social media post about life inside Meta is drawing attention to the growing sense of insecurity in the tech industry, where layoffs, restructuring and artificial intelligence-led shifts have left many workers worried about what comes next.

The viral post shared by the X account Official Layoff, pointed to comments allegedly made by a Meta engineer on workplace forum Blind and claimed that the “tech prestige era is dead.” The post also highlighted a line from Blind message stating employees feel layoffs are no longer a question of if, but when.

In a blind post, the writer mentions that being a “Facebook engineer” was once considered a mark of status and top technical ability. But the tone of the message then turned sharply negative, with the person claiming competition inside the company had become intense, and the employees believed they would eventually be cut.

The tech prestige era is dead. Meta engineers on Blind are posting “we all know we’ll be let go, it’s not if, it’s when.” Silicon Valley is getting more and more toxic each day. https://t.co/hlZgCaOv4h pic.twitter.com/xHVECOAOg6 — Official Layoff (@LayoffAI) April 3, 2026

Why is the post getting so much attention?

The post comes at a time when layoffs are continuing across the tech sector. As per a report by Reuters, Oracle is laying off thousands of employees; 491 employees in Washington state and Seattle would be affected as part of the restructuring. Oracle had about 162,000 full-time employees globally as of May 2025.

The firm may have also laid off around 12,000 staff in India, and another round could take place within a month, as reported by PTI.

According to Laoffs.fyi, more than 70 tech companies have cut around 40,480 jobs so far this year. Last week, Meta also laid off a few hundred employees across multiple teams.

What does the Blind post say about the current mood in tech?

The message reflects frustration, exhaustion and fear. One of its most striking lines reads, “We are all competing with each other but we all known we will let go at some point. It isn’t a matter of ‘if”, it’s a matter of ‘when”.

The post also suggests that even highly paid tech jobs no longer feel secure, especially in expensive hubs like the South Bay. The post concludes with an emotional line, “I am done with tech,” and “I am done with this unfair world”, which highlights the mental strain that uncertainty can create.

Are layoffs being connected to AI?

Oracle’s layoffs come as the company increases spending on AI infrastructure to better compete with cloud rivals. Companies across tech are increasingly reallocating resources toward AI, which has deepened worker fears about future disruption. The viral Meta-related post does not offer proof of a fresh layoff at the company, but it does reflect a broader mood now visible across the industry.

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