A software engineer has alleged that Deloitte withdrew his job offer shortly after he resigned from his previous role, citing issues in the background verification process. The claim, shared by Rajeev Anjana, has sparked widespread discussion online about hiring practices and candidate transparency.

According to Anjana, he had successfully cleared multiple interview rounds and received an official offer letter before the unexpected reversal left him without employment.

Offer revoked after resignation

The engineer shared his experience on Instagram, where the post quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of views and numerous reactions. He said the offer was rescinded after the company’s background investigation team flagged a discrepancy, though no specific details were provided.

“It really hurts when you try your best, crack the Big 4, and finally get the offer, and then one fine morning, you see this,” he wrote, referring to the email that informed him of the company’s decision not to proceed.

“I have already resigned from my company, and my notice period has ended. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.”

Lack of clarity raises concerns

In a follow-up post, Anjana said he reached out to the HR team seeking clarification, but was told that the details of the background verification were confidential.

“I don’t understand what’s confidential about it. I cleared the interview, I passed the rounds… If I was informed what the problem is, I could have helped resolve it,” he wrote, adding that he was asked not to contact the HR team again.

He further claimed that he had been blacklisted by the company, preventing him from applying for roles there in the future.

Online community reacts with mixed views

The incident triggered a wave of responses online, with many users sharing similar experiences while others urged caution and preparedness during job transitions.

One user said, “That’s why it’s always better to keep atleast 2-3 offers in hand until you join the company you desire. Always try to have a backup.”

Another added, ” It says discrepancy. Some document is wrong. These are very well reputed companies, they won’t revoke just like that.”

Third said, “Don’t worry, you are not missing much. The true culture of the company was revealed early. Better now, than to be dumped a few months down the line, when you are just about to settle.”

The post has once again highlighted concerns around hiring transparency and the risks candidates face when offers are withdrawn after resignation, particularly in high-stakes corporate hiring processes.