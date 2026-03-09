For many cricket fans across India, the team’s T20 World Cup victory over New Zealand on Sunday was a moment of pride and celebration. For Nithin Babu, a 37-year-old businessman from Kerala who earlier worked in Bengaluru, the victory became an opportunity to share his happiness with the people who work with him.

As reported by Onmanorama, soon after India secured the title, Nithin announced a cash reward for the staff at his two garment shops. Each of the 82 employees received Rs 2,000, taking the total amount distributed to Rs 1.64 lakh. The gesture, he says, was his way of celebrating the moment together with the people who help run his business.

Pride in Sanju Samson

The excitement was even greater for Nithin because Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson played a key role in the final, smashing 89 runs from 46 balls to power India to victory.

“When Sanju achieves something, it feels as if I have achieved it myself. That is the feeling every Malayali has,” Nithin told Onmanorama. “He does what many of us only dreamed of doing. So the happiness we feel is the same.”

The reward after the final was not a one-time celebration. Nithin had been marking Sanju Samson’s performances throughout the tournament by rewarding his employees. When India defeated West Indies in the Super Eights stage and Sanju scored an unbeaten 97, Nithin gave Rs 500 each to 62 staff members at his main garment shop in Pampady’s Ponnappan City, distributing Rs 31,000.

Later, when Sanju scored another 89 in the semifinal against England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the reward was doubled to Rs 1,000 per employee, amounting to Rs 62,000. “Sanju achieved something I once dreamed of doing. How could I sit quietly without celebrating it? And celebrations are always better when shared with the people who stand with us,” he told Onmanorama.

Nithin’s passion for cricket

Nithin’s deep connection to cricket goes back many years. As a teenager in Pampady in Kottayam district, he played in local tournaments and represented his college team. At one point, he was even selected to join the Kottayam Cricket Club while studying in Class 12. But joining required him to purchase a cricket kit, something his family could not afford.

Later, when he moved to Bengaluru to study Business Management, cricket again appeared within reach. During that period, Nithin worked part-time to support himself. On his daily commute, he often passed a cricket academy where young players trained under professional coaches.

Curious and hopeful, he once asked about the fees for joining. The cost was Rs8,000 per month, exactly the same as the salary he earned from his part-time job. “That’s when I realised it was impossible,” he told Onmanorama.

After finishing his studies, Nithin worked in several companies in Bengaluru and later joined a firm at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. Around the same time, he married his longtime partner Blessy. Regardless of having a stable job, he eventually decided to take a risk and start his own business

He started a small garment shop called Feya Garments in Pampady’s Ponnappan City, naming it after his eldest daughter, Feya Nithin. Blessy joined him in running the venture.

Over time, the business expanded steadily. Nithin later opened another store in Pampady called JRN Clothing and eventually started a manufacturing and export unit in Tiruppur.

Today, his business has grown with an annual turnover of about Rs 30 crore. Looking back, Nithin believes the struggles he faced after leaving cricket pushed him to succeed in other ways.

“I could not chase my dream of becoming a cricketer because of financial constraints and lack of support. Life then became a struggle to build a business,” he told Onmanorama.Even now, cricket remains a big part of Nithin’s life.

Watching Sanju Samson bat has become almost a ritual at his home. Sometimes he even watches matches wearing cricket pads and gloves, with a bat and helmet placed beside him.

“When Sanju is at the crease, it feels as if I am standing there. The tension, excitement and pride — everything feels personal,” he told Onmanorma