Videos of a Mahindra Thar vehicle dangling in midair from a ‘Delhi-Jaipur Expressway’ sign have gone viral across social media platforms — with a surprising number of people debating whether it was a real accident. Some insisted that the clip was a ‘marketing stunt’ while many others used science (and logic) to explain why it was AI-generated.

The now-viral clip appears to show a stretch of the busy Delhi–Jaipur highway with an SUV embedded halfway through the sign bridge. The board in question suggests that Delhi and Gurugram will fall to the right as cars continue along NH-48. It also indicates that there is an exit ahead for Jaipur. The other half of the signboard contains the Thar vehicle and incomprehensible strings of letters and numbers instead of location names — a clear sign of AI manipulation.

Netizens fact-check viral video

The ‘accident’ video has triggered intense speculation online — with some speculating that the ‘driver’ had lost control at a high speed and collided with the signboard.

“This video is going viral, showing a Thar car that has crashed straight into a divider..! From the video, it looks like this is NH 48, the highway going towards Delhi-Gurgaon and Jaipur..! These days, such stunts by Thar owners are becoming a common sight…! Maybe this Thar was heading towards Jaipur, but it reached Jaipur straight away..! I don’t verify the authenticity of this viral video..! After watching the viral video, you also tell me — is something like this even possible…??” an X user wondered while sharing the clip.

Is the video real or AI-generated?

Multiple anomalies suggest that the clip was generated using artificial intelligence. Some of the words displayed on the signboard are nonsensical and the car number plate format does not match the standard Indian vehicle registration format.

News agency PTI had also run the clip through two separate AI detection tools — Hive Moderation and Truth Scan — and found strong indications that it contained AI-generated or deepfake content. There is also a possibility that the video was generated mixing real footage with the bizarre accident.