Starting a career can often feel confusing, especially for fresh graduates trying to balance expectations with reality. With rising competition and fewer entry-level openings, many are left wondering whether to hold out for a high-paying job or begin with whatever opportunity comes their way.

This debate has picked up momentum after a video by Pune-based professional Nihar Patil went viral on social media. In the Instagram clip, he shared his take on entry-level salaries, arguing that even a Rs 3 lakh per annum (LPA) job should not be dismissed outright.

Patil said, “3 LPA Job is not that bad. Don’t hate me for saying this. But let me tell you something. In today’s market, even those jobs are not easily available. I am saying this because I have started from there. That phase helped me understand what I am good at and what I am not. Everybody starts from somewhere.”

Why the first job matters more than the salary

According to Patil, the early stage of a career is less about earnings and more about exposure. He stressed that a first job helps freshers understand workplace dynamics, build basic skills and figure out whether they are in the right field.

He explained this further, saying, “That first job teaches you basics of IT, office culture and whether the domain you are actually working in is worth it or not.”

He also highlighted an often-ignored aspect—financial discipline. Starting with a modest salary, he said, pushes young professionals to manage expenses carefully, develop budgeting habits and become more responsible with money over time.

Debate over chasing high salaries early

Patil also addressed a growing mindset among freshers who aim directly for high-paying roles. While ambition is important, he suggested that focusing only on salary can sometimes slow down progress rather than speed it up.

He pointed out that many graduates today expect to earn Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per month right from the start. However, he believes that getting a job and gaining experience should take priority over chasing a big package.

He added that moving from a Rs 3 LPA job to Rs 15 LPA is achievable, but it requires patience, consistent learning and time. According to him, real growth comes step by step, not overnight.

In his caption, he summed up his perspective writing, “Don’t chase salary first. Chase learning and experience.”

Social media reacts

The video quickly sparked conversation online, with many users relating to his message and sharing their own journeys.

One user said, “Everyone has to start somewhere.”

Another added, “In today’s market, house starts at Rs 3 crore. A 3 LPA job would take 100 years of salary without your expenses”

Meanwhile, one more added, “Yes totally agreed, I also started my job initially at Rs. 30,000 per month. In today’s job market being employed is the biggest blessing.”

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