A Dubai-based content creator has triggered a debate on social media after sharing his observations on Mumbai’s real estate market and comparing it with living standards in Dubai. Zaki Mogra, who recently spent four days in Mumbai, posted a video on Instagram reflecting on his experience and questioning the value offered by high-priced properties in the city.

In the video, Mogra said Mumbai remains one of the most expensive cities globally when it comes to buying property, with some homes costing more per square foot than parts of central London. However, he pointed out that the infrastructure and surroundings outside many residential buildings do not always align with those premium prices.

“So I’ve been in Mumbai for the last four days and honestly it’s made me realise how lucky we are to live in Dubai,” he said in the clip.

Compares infrastructure and lifestyle

He added, “Mumbai is one of the most expensive cities in the world to buy property. Some apartments here are pricier per square foot than parts of central London. But when you actually step outside the building, the surroundings, they just don’t match what you’re paying for.”

Mogra went on to draw comparisons with Dubai, highlighting what he described as better planning and infrastructure in the UAE city. He cited public facilities such as transport systems, green spaces, roads and schools as examples of a more organised urban environment.

“Now think about Dubai. Everything being built there is genuinely designed to make life better. The metro, the parks, beaches, the schools, the roads. It feels like the city is being built around you and not the other way around,” he said.

Talks about property buying experience

He also spoke about property purchase models in Dubai, noting that buyers often have access to flexible payment plans that reduce the need for large upfront investments. According to him, several projects allow staggered payments over multiple years, sometimes without interest.

“Dubai isn’t just a nice place to live. It’s honestly one of the only cities in the world where the lifestyle, the infrastructure, and the way you can actually get into the property market all line up. That’s rare, and I think a lot of people are sleeping on it,” he added.

The video, captioned “Mumbai. One of the most expensive real estate markets in the world. But why?”, has drawn mixed reactions online. While some users agreed with his assessment, others pushed back against the comparison.

One user wrote, Mumbai is city of scams which is full of pollution and dust.”

Another wrote, “People in real estate in Dubai always criticize other cities to create a hype. This is very common.”

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