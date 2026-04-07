Many students in India dream of going abroad for higher studies. But a recent viral video has shown just how expensive that journey can be. An Indian student named Raine shared a detailed breakdown of her expenses while moving to France for studies. She posted the video on Instagram, where she explained the costs she had to cover before starting her course. In the video, Raine speaks directly to the camera while text on the screen lists each expense. Her aim appeared to be to help others understand the financial planning required.

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Here is how much she spent

According to her breakdown, the largest expense was her university fees, which came to Rs 32,00,000 for three years. She also had to maintain a bank balance of Rs 11,00,000 as part of the visa requirements. In addition to this, she spent Rs 60,000 on visa processing and flight tickets.

She also loaded Rs 80,000 onto a forex card and paid Rs 6,000 for attestation and apostille. Raine noted that she did not spend anything on a study abroad consultancy, as she managed the entire process on her own.

Internet reacts to high expenses

The video gained attention online, with many users surprised by how much money was required. While some appreciated the transparency, others felt the cost was too high. Many questioned whether studying abroad is worth such a large investment.

“All that knowledge you could have taken by studying books at home . There was no need of spending astronomical amount of money on something you could have acquired freely in this age of information,” wrote a user. “This is way too expensive,” added another. “You forgot to add another Rs 44 lakhs for living cost,” noted a user.