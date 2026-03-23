Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, a ground report shared by Varinder Bansal, founder of Omkara Capital, offers a more balanced picture of the situation in Dubai. In a post on X, Bansal described the city as quieter than usual but far from deserted.

“I’m currently in Dubai, and here’s what I’m seeing on the ground,” he wrote, setting the tone for his observations.

Travel Continues Despite Lower Tourist Activity

Bansal noted that his journey from Mumbai to Dubai on Emirates was fully booked, pushing back against claims that travel demand has collapsed.

“People are still travelling to Dubai. It’s far from empty, contrary to what many social media narratives suggest,” he noted.

However, he acknowledged a visible dip in activity after arrival, particularly in terms of road traffic and tourist footfall. “The city definitely feels lighter—traffic is down significantly, and tourist presence is visibly lower. I would estimate traffic levels to be down by ~50%,” he said.

Malls Active, Real Estate Shows Mixed Trends

Despite the reduced crowds, Bansal observed that daily life in the city continues largely uninterrupted. Sharing his experience, he said that malls and restaurants remain functional, with steady footfall in key areas.

Referring to a visit to Mall of the Emirates, he said, “Not overcrowded like peak tourist season, but certainly not a ‘ghost town’ as often portrayed.”

“Shops were active, some restaurants were full, and people were out enjoying themselves,” he added, noting that cafes and essential stores were particularly busy.

I’m currently in Dubai, and here’s what I’m seeing on the ground.



I flew from Mumbai via Emirates, and to my surprise, the flight was completely full. Some people argue that this could be due to fewer flights operating, but the reality is clear—people are still traveling to… — Varinder Bansal 🇮🇳 (@varinder_bansal) March 22, 2026

Bansal also pointed out that some neighbourhoods near the airport, including Mirdif, saw temporary disruptions earlier, but the situation has since stabilised. Key locations such as Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road continue to function normally, with only minor precautionary measures in place.

On the business front, he highlighted early signs of correction in the luxury real estate segment, while the mid-range market remains stable as buyers and sellers adopt a cautious stance.

“Yes, Dubai feels different today—less crowded, less chaotic, and quieter due to fewer tourists. But it is far from being a ghost town. The city is functioning, people are working, and daily life continues. The overall sentiment is simple: cautious, but calm. No panic. Just a collective hope that the situation stabilizes soon,” Bansal concluded.

His remarks come at a time when geopolitical tensions have escalated in the region, impacting travel and airspace across parts of the Gulf, even as cities like Dubai continue to operate with relative normalcy.

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