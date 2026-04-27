Over a lifetime, people move chasing jobs, education, or simply a different version of life. Some head to big cities, others to small towns. But starting over in a new place comes with a lot of loneliness, and in some cities, that feeling lingers a little deeper.

For all its startups, sunshine, and steady buzz, Bengaluru may be hiding a truth. Harsh Snehanshu, founder of Printview, has created a major conversation online after calling it “the loneliest” city he has lived in regardless of a life that has taken him across places as varied as Patna, Paris, Mumbai, and Glasgow.

“Of all the cities I have lived in, Bengaluru is the loneliest,” he wrote, adding that even friendships here seem to exist alongside a persistent sense of isolation. His observation taps into the feeling among urban migrants, being surrounded by people doesn’t always mean feeling connected.

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A city that keeps you busy but not still

Snehanshu’s argument is not about a lack of activity. If anything, Bengaluru offers too much to do. From cafes to parks, weekend getaways to pub culture, the city thrives on motion. But that, he says is exactly the problem. “The city offers nothing to watch, just a lot of things to do,” he writes, framing activity as a kind of distraction. In his view, constant doing fills a deeper gap that is the absence of spaces that allow stillness, reflection, or even comfortable solitude.

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Unlike cities where you can simply exist without purpose, Bengaluru nudges you toward plans that is meeting friends, attending events, or chasing productivity. And when the momentum stops, the silence feels sharper.

Missing the magic of “doing nothing”

Snehanshu seems to long for is something intangible, those effortless moments cities sometimes gift you. Think late-night chuski runs at India Gate or sitting alone by the sea at Marine Drive.

He contrasts Bengaluru with Mumbai, where “the infinity of the sea” gives a sense of emotional escape, and Delhi, where history allows you to drift through time. These cities, he says to create space for introspection without demanding engagement.

In Bengaluru, even social spaces such as pubs, cafés, gatherings often come with an expectation of interaction. “All of them demand conversation,” he notes, leaving little room to simply sit with one’s thoughts. The result is that Loneliness that doesn’t come from being alone, but from never finding a place to be alone meaningfully. And that is why for many, the city’s famed livability can sometimes feel like a half-fulfilled promise.