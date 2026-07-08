Just like every July, this year too Idaho’s Sun Valley has become a magnet for ultra-rich Big Tech executives. Thanks to investment banker Herb Allen’s invite-only gathering, the Allen & Co. conference kicking off on Tuesday (US time), Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey is expected to witness huge crowds and private jets lining up as some of the world’s most influential billionaires become bunkmates for what is famously dubbed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires.”

Shrouded in mystery, the much-secretive Allen & Co event scheduled for July 7-11, 2026, is expected to include giants from the media and entertainment industry, while tech moguls also emerge as a key focus in light of the AI boom. What was once a media finance conference has now transformed into a coming together of high-profile VIPs from various walks of life, providing a laid-back setting for networking amongst elites from the business world and potential corporate deals.

Given the flashy prestige of the event, occasional sightings of Hollywood and politicians have also been documented at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference.

Although the “Billionaire Summer Camp” doesn’t necessarily roll out a formal list of invitees, Variety has rounded up a tally of potential attendees, including Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Ravi Ahuja, Apple boss Tim Cook, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

What happens at the Sun Valley Conference?

Informally dubbed a “Summer Camp for Billionaires,” the annual conference will see countless industry leaders flock to the Sun Valley Resort in Idaho for four days. The primary purpose of the massive gathering remains networking, unwinding, and indulging in other hobbies of the ultra-rich, such as golfing.

According to Fortune, Allen & Company started hosting the Idaho excursion in 1983 , which has since flourished into an elusive annual event. Although the prime agenda of the conference has never exactly been made public, it is believed to include affluent activities, like camping, hiking, and rafting, Fortune reported. The only catch is that just billionaires are allowed in.

The influx of an A-list roster is believed to have sown the seeds of numerous tie-ups, according to Deadline. While the full-fledged contracts may have been mapped out elsewhere, numerous reports indicate that Jeff Bezos buying the Washington Post, Disney merging with ABC, and Comcast taking on NBC Universal supposedly trace their roots back to the Sun Valley conference where conversations surrounding such deals can find an ideal takeoff point.

Flowcode founder and CEO Tim Armstrong once told Business Insider that artificial intelligence was the “1,000-pound gorilla” in “every conversation, every meeting” at the 2025 edition of the Sun Valley conference.

Guest list for Billionaire Summer Camp this year

Tim Burke, director of the Sun Valley Friedman Memorial Airport, is expecting between 300 and 350 aircraft filled with business moguls each day of the conference, more than four times the typical traffic at the hub closest to the mountain resort, according to Business Insider.

As of Tuesday evening (US time), Business Insider reported having spotted the following CEO and ultra-rich executives at the “Summer Camp for Billionaires”:

Warner Bros Discovery President and CEO, David Zaslav

Former Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang

General Motors CEO Mary Barra

OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan

Former CEO of Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger

Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone

IAC chairman and senior executive Barry Diller

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

Principal owner of Fenway Sports Group, John Henry

Former Walt Disney Company CEO Michael Eisner

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

According to Variety, other attendees expected to grace the camp for the ultra-wealthy could be: