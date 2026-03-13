The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran amid escalating Middle East conflicts has sparked concerns across global energy markets. The strategic chokepoint, through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, has been blocked, causing uncertainty for international trade and the global energy supply chain.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a graphic on social media proposing an alternative shipping route to avoid the strait. The plan involves unloading oil on the Persian Gulf side before the strait, transporting it overland across Oman by trucks, and then reloading it onto tankers at the Arabian Sea coast for shipment into the Indian Ocean.

Social Media Reacts to Goenka’s Proposal

Tweeting the graphic, Goenka asked, “Can this be a solution?” The post triggered a flurry of responses from netizens debating the feasibility of the plan. One user commented, “You can’t move global oil supply with 100,000 trucks everyday. But a temporary pipeline corridor makes far more sense.”

Another added, “Too costly, best to just wait a few more weeks until the Iranian regime is no more. Then we will have lasting real peace in the Middle East.”

A third user highlighted the logistical challenges: “Oil is transported in massive quantities — around 15–20 million barrels per day normally pass through the strait. Moving that by truck would require millions of tanker trucks daily, which is logistically impossible due to; infrastructure capable of handling that scale across deserts and borders. Extremely high costs, time delays, and safety risks.”

Escalating Risks in the Strait

The Strait of Hormuz is reportedly being mined by Iran, further raising the risk for commercial shipping and oil transport. Analysts say the blockade could significantly disrupt oil exports and elevate global crude prices, highlighting the importance of finding alternative solutions to ensure uninterrupted energy supply.

(This story is based on a post shared by a social media user. The details, opinions, and statements quoted herein belong solely to the original poster and do not reflect the views of Financialexpress.com. We have not independently verified the claims.)