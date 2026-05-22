India’s youngest billionaires are no longer emerging from traditional business dynasties alone. This year, the country’s newest wealth creators are startup founders including entrepreneurs who built companies around artificial intelligence, fintech, online education and digital commerce.

According to the latest youngest billionaires list by Forbes India, 11 self-made entrepreneurs under the age of 45 now command a combined fortune of nearly $15.9 billion, telling us how India’s startup ecosystem has evolved into a serious engine of wealth creation. AI founders are becoming global tech stars, fintech executives are building the backbone of digital payments, and former YouTube educators are entering the billionaire club.

AI founders lead the new wave

At the top of the list is Aravind Srinivas, the 31-year-old co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI with an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion. Perplexity AI expanded aggressively over the last year, moving beyond AI-powered search into autonomous digital assistants capable of browsing the web, coding and completing complex tasks. The company’s rapid growth pushed revenues close to $500 million and lifted its valuation near $20 billion, turning Srinivas into one of the most closely watched AI founders globally.

Another major tech entrepreneur on the list is Prasanna Sankar, with a net worth of $1.5 billion. Based in Singapore, Sankar co-founded workforce management software company Rippling after earlier stints at Google and Microsoft. He has also ventured into decentralised social networking through his crypto-focused platform OxPPL.

From classroom videos to billionaire status

One of the most remarkable stories on the list belongs to Alakh Pandey. The founder of PhysicsWallah now worth $1 billion, began by teaching physics tuition classes and uploading free educational videos online.

What started as a YouTube channel eventually became one of India’s largest education platforms, expanding from entrance exam coaching into school education. PhysicsWallah’s stock market debut in 2025 helped turn Pandey into one of India’s youngest self-made billionaires.

Alongside him is Prateek Boob, who also entered the billionaire club with a net worth of $1 billion. A mechanical engineer from IIT-Varanasi, Boob joined the company in 2020 and helped drive its strategy and innovation efforts.

Fintech’s billionaire factory

India’s digital payments boom has produced several young billionaires, with fintech founders dominating the rankings. Shashank Kumar, with a net worth of $1 billion, helped build Razorpay into one of India’s largest payments infrastructure companies. The IIT-Roorkee graduate and former Microsoft engineer played a major role in making Razorpay a key payments platform for Indian startups and businesses.

His co-founder and Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur also features on the list with a fortune of $1 billion. Under Mathur’s leadership, Razorpay has expanded deeper into AI-driven payments, embedded finance and cross-border commerce while preparing for a possible Indian listing.

Another fintech name on the list is Lalit Keshre, whose wealth is estimated at $1 billion. His investment platform Groww benefited heavily from India’s retail investing boom, particularly among younger users entering the stock market through mobile apps.

Startup veterans continue to dominate

Some of India’s earliest startup founders also remain among the country’s youngest billionaires. Binny Bansal, with a net worth of $1.4 billion, helped build Flipkart into India’s defining ecommerce success story before Walmart’s landmark acquisition of the company. His former co-founder Sachin Bansal, worth $1.2 billion, later pivoted into fintech through Navi Technologies after exiting Flipkart.

Meanwhile, Deepinder Goyal remains one of India’s best-known startup entrepreneurs with a net worth of $1.4 billion. The founder of Zomato helped pioneer online food delivery in India and later expanded into multiple consumer businesses under Eternal.

India’s billionaire factory is no longer limited to steel, oil or infrastructure. Increasingly, it is being built through algorithms, apps, content platforms and artificial intelligence.