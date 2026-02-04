Adding to a dismal and increasingly anti-immigrant atmosphere in the US, a MAGA influencer’s X post about Indians immigrating overseas has sparked discussions online.

The influencer shared a TikTok video of an Indian woman, reportedly named Kavya, who was seen celebrating with her family and loved ones after her UK visa got approved. Kavya, who had documented the celebrations in the clip, was seen cutting a cake with her parents and getting a new haircut to mark the feat.

Getting out of India is such a big deal that they throw parties for when they get visas approved to the west: pic.twitter.com/jXmdrGgvrg — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) February 3, 2026

‘Getting out of India is a big deal’

The user remarked that Kavya’s reel showed how “getting out of India is such a big deal” that they throw parties when their visas for the West come through.

“It’s like even in their minds they think nothing can be fixed and the solution is just to escape,” the user further wrote.

‘India has a racist caste system’

The post, which garnered over 2 lakh views, sparked a flurry of discussions online with some netizens claiming that such reactions stemmed from India’s own “racist caste system.”

“They literally promote the most elite people getting to leave the country rather than fix anything their and wonder why it looks like a dysfunctional state of over 1 billion people,” a user wrote.

“A country whose people and leaders are still fighting over who will take their religion or whose caste will take their place cannot become great during its entire tenure,” another user highlighted.

Some users offered an alternate view, stating that send off parties are celebratory as they can be a “big deal” for a person in terms of academic or career achievement.

It’s a big deal for this one person, for reasons you assume, but don’t actually know about. It could be they got accepted to a prestigious university, or a lucrative job. I’m American, but if I had gotten either in a foreign country, I might have celebrated too,” a user wrote.

Another wrote, “People here also throw a sent off party where a family member is relocating to Australia or Canada, everyone will probably do it as you do not know when next you will see the person.”

How many Indians immigrated to other countries in 2024 and 2025?

In 2024, over 7.6 lakh Indian students went abroad for higher education, according to Bureau of Immigration figures shared in Parliament. As of January 2025, official Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) data showed there were approximately 35.4 million Indians living overseas, comprising Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

The highest number of people of Indian origin reside in the US, UAE and Canada, according to figures shared by the MEA.