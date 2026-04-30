Fifth Avenue in Manhattan is known for luxury, think high-end brands, big storefronts, and serious money. But recently, it turned into something very different that is a full-blown Indian wedding celebration. This wasn’t your usual baraat. Instead of walking quietly or dancing to pre-recorded music, the couple grabbed microphones and sang live during their wedding entry. Yes, on one of the busiest streets in New York. The groom took the lead on vocals, singing Bollywood hits while the crowd danced around him. The bride joined in too, dancing and celebrating through the procession.

This is Manhattan.



They are getting married .

Unnecessary chaos .

Unnecessary drama.



Prove that money can’t buy you class .

And reason why Indians get so much hate abroad .



I don’t know when these idiots will learn civic sense . pic.twitter.com/QppGLozanZ — aree_shuklajii (@th_anonymouse) April 29, 2026

The whole thing felt less like a traditional wedding entry and more like a live performance, spontaneous, loud, and full of energy. The moment was captured by wedding content creator Amrish Patel, who shared it online with the caption, “When the bride & groom shut down 5th Avenue and live-sing their way into their Baraat and Wedding.” The video went viral, crossing over a million views and grabbing attention for its unique vibe.

Desi weddings, global streets

Indian weddings are known for their music, dance, and scale. Now, those celebrations are increasingly showing up in global cities. This New York baraat stood out because of where it happened and how it happened: mixing tradition with a bold, modern twist. This isn’t the first time Indian wedding celebrations have taken over New York’s streets.

Last year, a massive baraat lit up Wall Street, with around 400 people dancing in the middle of the financial district. DJ AJ, who performed at the event, wrote, “We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person baraat – who would’ve ever thought?!A once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic.”

‘Unnecessary chaos and Unnecessary drama’

Though a section of netizens congratulated the couple. Another section criticised the instance. A user noted, “This is Manhattan. They are getting married .Unnecessary chaos . “That is the reason Indians are being kicked out,” added another. A user added, “Deport them to India. Let them dance here in India. “That is the reason Indians are being kicked out,” added another. A user added, “Deport them to India. Let them dance here in India.”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

