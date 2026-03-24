An Indian software engineer has gone viral after revealing how he secured an international job offer worth ₹1.8 crore while continuing to work from India, challenging the idea that overseas exposure or networking is essential for global roles.

Kartik Modi, currently working as an SDE 2 at Amazon and previously associated with Microsoft and Uber, shared his journey in an Instagram post, outlining a structured preparation strategy. “No relocation. No network abroad. Just execution from my room,” he wrote.

Focused Strategy Over Random Preparation

According to Modi, the first step was to identify the right opportunities. He shortlisted around 25–30 international companies and filtered roles offering visa sponsorship using platforms like LinkedIn, Indeed and Levels.fyi.

He then studied 35–40 job descriptions to understand recurring skill requirements. Anything that appeared in over 60% of listings became part of his preparation plan.

Instead of preparing randomly, Modi followed a disciplined 10–12 week schedule. He spent the first five weeks focusing on data structures and algorithms, followed by system design, domain expertise and behavioural interview preparation. His approach prioritised depth over volume, solving around 100 problems while focusing on patterns and clarity.

System Design, Resume and Mock Interviews Key to Success

Modi highlighted that system design played a critical role in his success. He worked on 8–10 core systems such as authentication, payments, search and notifications, covering technical aspects like APIs, databases, caching and failure scenarios.

He also leveraged his professional experience by documenting key projects, focusing on scale, latency and decision-making. To align with international hiring standards, he created a concise one-page resume that emphasised measurable impact.

Mock interviews were another crucial part of his preparation, with 6–8 sessions helping him identify gaps and refine his performance. During interviews, he focused on structured thinking and clear communication.

His disciplined approach eventually led to securing a high-paying international offer. “No hacks. No shortcuts. Just a system followed consistently,” he said, encouraging aspiring candidates to prioritise preparation and consistency over relying on relocation or connections abroad.

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