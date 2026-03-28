An Indian student in Ireland has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after an Instagram video to ‘warn’ other immigrants went viral. The post sparked heated debate on X this week — with many hurling racist epithets and allegations. The comments also come weeks after the Indian Embassy in Dublin issued a security advisory for Indians in the country following a spate of targeted attacks.

“I want to vent my frustration today. I don’t understand one thing…it is so hard to get a job in Europe. If you fill out a hundred applications…only then do you get one or two responses. You apply to 300 places, and if you’re fortunate, there’s a possibility that you might get a job,” the video begins.

The clip was posted some time earlier on Instagram and recently uploaded as a screen recording on X.

“She complains of sponsorship being awarded on meritocracy and not sympathy, I kid you not. I’m not sure what is worse, the overwhelming sense of entitlement or awful racism towards Irish,” the X user wrote in the caption.

Outpouring of racist backlash

The post has since acquired thousands of likes, reports and comments — with many lashing out at the Indian community.

“Europeans quite simply do not like your type. Stop forcing yourself into countries where society doesn’t want you,” fumed another.

“I can’t even listen to this. All that comes to mind is what will get me banned on this site,” wrote a third.

Others jumped into the discussion with heated denials — insisting that the Indian woman had said no such thing.

“Imagine a student paying thousands in fees, working hard, AND offering to sponsor her own visa, but the company is too lazy to give a required letter. That’s not a ‘meritocracy’ problem; that’s an administrative failure. Don’t hate the hustle, fix the system,” fumed one X user.

“She is saying even when 50% of employees are Irish, and the company knows you are talented…even then the company won’t give you an offer letter. I don’t fully agree with her. But to be clear, she is not asking for sympathy. You are spreading hate,” accused a second.