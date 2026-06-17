Indian-origin technology executive Shyam Sankar has joined the billionaire ranks after a massive surge in the stock price of defence technology company Palantir Technologies.

Sankar, the company’s Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President, is now worth more than $1.3 billion, according to Forbes. The 43-year-old is Palantir’s fifth billionaire and the first employee who was not a founder to achieve that milestone.

His rise comes as Palantir’s shares have soared in recent years, fueled by growing demand for artificial intelligence and data analytics tools used by governments, military agencies and businesses around the world.

How Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar built a $1.3 billion fortune

Sankar was born in Mumbai to Tamil parents. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Nigeria, where his father had built a pharmaceutical factory. However, their time there was cut short after a violent armed robbery that nearly cost them their lives. When Sankar was around two years old, the family moved to the United States and settled in Orlando, Florida.

Sankar’s father started a souvenir and T-shirt business that supplied products to theme parks. The business reportedly grew into a company worth around $20 million.

But the success did not last. According to accounts shared by Sankar, his father lost the business when its owner sold the company, leaving him without an ownership stake. The family later started a dry-cleaning business, but that venture also failed and eventually went bankrupt.

His father worked as a pharmacy technician while studying to qualify in the US system and later ran a mail-order pharmacy. His mother worked as a grocery store cashier while attending nursing school. She eventually became a bone marrow transplant nurse.

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The experience of watching his family struggle financially left a lasting impact on Sankar.

A passion for technology began early

While still in school, Sankar spent time working in the technology department of his father’s employer. Between 11th and 12th grade, he learned programming languages such as Perl and worked with Linux systems. That experience sparked his interest in software and technology.

He later earned a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Cornell University before completing a master’s degree in Management Science and Engineering at Stanford University.

After graduation, Sankar chose a startup career over a more traditional consulting job, a decision encouraged by his father. One of his earliest jobs was with Xoom, a money-transfer startup that would later be acquired by PayPal.

Employee No. 13 – Joining Palantir in its earliest days

In 2006, a friend introduced Sankar to a little-known software startup called Palantir. The company, founded by Peter Thiel, Alex Karp and others, was still operating largely out of the spotlight. After meeting one of the founders and seeing an early version of the software, Sankar decided to join.

He became employee number 13 and was the company’s first business hire. That decision would eventually define his career.

Helped build Palantir’s unique culture

Palantir was recognised in the years following the September 11 attacks for helping governments analyse large volumes of data for national security purposes, and Sankar played a key role in it.

He helped create the concept of the “Forward Deployed Engineer,” a model in which engineers work directly alongside customers to solve complex real-world problems. The approach became one of Palantir’s defining features and helped the company expand across government agencies, military organisations and commercial businesses.

Over the years, Palantir’s software has been used in areas ranging from defence and intelligence operations to fraud detection and locating missing children.

AI boom fuels billionaire status

As Chief Technology Officer, Sankar has been one of the leaders behind Palantir’s push into artificial intelligence. The company’s AI-powered platforms have attracted massive demand from governments and corporations looking to use large datasets more effectively.

That demand has resulted in strong financial results and a sharp rise in Palantir’s stock price. Reports suggest the company’s shares gained more than 500% during the recent rally, pushing its valuation into the hundreds of billions of dollars.

The surge thus increased the value of Sankar’s holdings, helping him cross the billionaire mark.

Focused on national security beyond Silicon Valley

Sankar was recently commissioned as a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army Reserve and serves as a trustee at the Hudson Institute. He has frequently spoken about strengthening America’s industrial base, increasing defence capabilities and using technology to maintain a strategic edge over global rivals.

In 2026, he published a book titled Mobilize: How to Reboot the American Industrial Base and Stop World War III. Throughout his career, Sankar has often spoken about his family’s immigrant journey and the opportunities they found in America.

Those experiences, he has said, continue to influence his work in technology and national security.

Disclaimer: Net worth figures cited in this article are based on estimates by Forbes and are calculated using publicly available information, including shareholdings and market valuations. Actual personal wealth and holdings may vary.