As the Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance, Identity, Management and Privacy at Microsoft, Vasu Jakkal was the only Indian-origin person named among the world’s Top 10 Technology Influencers for 2026 by Technology Magazine. Ranking seventh on the list, the tech executive shared an honourable mention alongside billionaire tech titans Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI boss Sam Altman.

Indian-origin Microsoft techie listed among Top 10 Tech Influencers 2026

“Honoured and grateful to be on this list alongside Jensen Huang, Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Allie K Miller, Marques Browlee, Dr Marcell Vollmer, Susan Etlinger and Kara Swisher,” the Microsoft executive wrote on LinkedIn earlier this month. “In the agentic age, cybersecurity deeply matters and security always should be for all.”

The UK-based digital publication credited Vasu with leading the security business, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue. It further ranked leaders “redefining the global economy” as Silicon Valley titans, strategic advisors or digital critics reshaping public discourse.

Having earned a name for herself in a world increasingly being taken over cyber attacks, Indian-origin Vasu Jakkal is celebrated for “security for all” philosophy, according to the Technology Magazine. “By integrating AI into Microsoft’s security stack, she has fundamentally changed how organisations defend their digital estates, making security a proactive business enabler rather than a reactive cost centre,” the publication stated.

About a week ago, a Yahoo Finance report indicated that the Satya Nadella-led tech empire was turning to artificial intelligence to combat cyber threats. At the time, Jakkal told the outlet, “AI brings a lot of superpowers to defenders, but also AI in the hands of cyber attackers is a very powerful tool.”

“The time between vulnerability discovery to exploitation essentially collapses … and if we don’t build on this technology with context for defenders, that is going to continue to be a very asymmetric cyber war across the industry.”

India-origin Vasu Jakkal’s industry experience

The self-proclaimed “purpose-led, passionate, customer-centric and purpose-driven business leader” boasts over 20 years of experience in tech across business, product or engineering, marketing, strategy and general management in Security, Cloud, CyberSecurity, IoT and Mobility, according to her LinkedIn bio.

As a recipient of several industry awards and recognitions for being a high impact creative and strategic executive, Vasu Jakkal is known for her track record for driving growth, pipeline and scaling businesses in challenging markets.

Given her industry experience, she has even stepped up as an advisor to startups on multiple occasions. In addition to joining Microsoft in 2020, she continues to serve as a board member of global technology company Aptiv, which designs, develops, and manufactures software and hardware solutions to enable a safer, greener and more connected future, and the non-profit organisation American Indian Foundation (AIF).

Before joining Microsoft, Jakkal especially scored several notable recognitions as a the EVP and CMO at FireEye Inc, a company producing flame safeguard control machinery for industrial and commercial use. During her 2-year-plus stint at that company, the Indian-American tech leader made influential waves across the industry and her name being featured in the 2018 Forbes Next 50 CMO, 2018 and 2019 Marketers that Matter Innovators Council and 2019 Software Report – Top 25 Women Leaders in CyberSecurity lists, among others, was testament to her contributions.

Long before any other professional journey, Jakkal dedicated a good amount of time during her more than 12-year-long tenure at Intel Corporation. Starting her career graph at the company as an engineering manager and senior design engineer in 1999, she eventually rose the ranks and took on multiple roles as seniors strategic planner (Ultra Mobility Group), Chief of Staff/TA to Intel VP and general manager system on Chip Group, and finally the head of product marketing and product management of the Atom, Embedded and Communications Group.

The Indian-born professional’s higher-education journey began at College of Engineering, Pune (COEP), which is the third oldest engineering college in Asia. As wrapped up her Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Electrical Engineering, even better things awaited her in the United States. She completed Master’s of Science in Electrical Engineering at the University of Minnesota. Over a decade after that, she also got the chance to study at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

In the professional sphere, she continued to be a dedicated advocate for diversity and for expanding the opportunities for women in all fields of technology, according to her Microsoft profile.

Top 10 Tech Influencers List 2026

Technology Magazine’s list is as follows: