When SpaceX finally opens its books to the public in its highly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO), the global spotlight will inevitably focus on Elon Musk. However, newly unsealed S-1 regulatory filings reveal that a quiet Chicago investor is sitting on what could be the largest venture capital windfall in history.

Antonio Gracias, the founder of private equity firm Valor Equity Partners, is set to claim a historic $128 billion paper fortune if SpaceX’s upcoming debut hits its targeted upper-bound valuation of $2 trillion.

For decades, Gracias has stayed away from flashy headlines and public attention. But his story, and the massive gamble he took when Musk’s companies were close to collapsing, is now impossible to ignore.

ALSO READ Musk not the only one to benefit from SpaceX IPO – Meet others who are poised to become billionaires

From Goa roots to Wall Street

Antonio Gracias may be known today as one of Silicon Valley’s high-profit investors, but his journey began far from California’s tech scene. He is the son of an Indian-origin neurosurgeon who moved from Goa to the United States and settled in Detroit, Michigan. His mother worked as a Spanish pharmacist.

Growing up, Gracias was raised in a home that strongly valued discipline, education and a global mindset. He later studied international finance at Georgetown University, spent time studying in Tokyo at Waseda University, and eventually earned a law degree from the University of Chicago.

In 1995, while still in law school, he started MG Capital. Over time, that business grew and evolved into Valor Equity Partners, which today manages more than $17 billion in assets.

But among all its investments, one stands above the rest — SpaceX.

The moment when Musk’s companies almost fell apart

To understand why this potential payout is making headlines, it helps to go back to 2008, a year Musk himself has often described as one of the worst periods of his life. At the time, SpaceX was in serious trouble. The company’s first three Falcon 1 rocket launches had all exploded before reaching orbit. At the same time, Tesla was burning through cash as the global financial crisis froze markets and scared investors away.

Both companies were dangerously close to running out of money. Most investors wanted nothing to do with private space exploration. Many believed betting on the Rockets was financial suicide.

But Antonio Gracias saw things differently. After joining the SpaceX board, Gracias and Valor stepped in with early funding. That money helped SpaceX survive long enough for its fourth Falcon 1 rocket launch in September 2008, the mission that finally succeeded and changed the company’s future.

The numbers behind the massive fortune

According to SpaceX’s IPO filing, entities connected to Gracias and Valor Equity Partners now control 503,414,530 shares of Class A common stock. That gives them roughly 7.3% of the company’s Class A shares before the public listing, making Gracias one of the most powerful shareholders in SpaceX after Musk.

Right now, analysts expect SpaceX’s IPO valuation to land somewhere between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion. If the company hits those targets, Valor’s stake could be worth staggering amounts:

At a $1.5 trillion valuation, the stake could be worth around $91.6 billion.

At a $1.75 trillion valuation, the value jumps to about $110.2 billion.

At a $2 trillion valuation, the number climbs to roughly $128 billion.

Even when calculated using Valor’s economic ownership stake of around 4%, the firm’s holdings are still estimated to be worth somewhere between $65 billion and $85 billion.

Valor Equity also worked closely with Musk’s businesses for years and has often gone beyond simply investing money. One of the firm’s partners, Jon Shulkin, temporarily stepped in as chief revenue officer at xAI while the startup worked to boost sales. During that period, he reportedly played a key role in convincing Wall Street banks and investment funds to start using xAI’s chatbot, Grok.

Other early SpaceX investors also set for huge gains

Antonio Gracias is not the only early investor expected to benefit massively from SpaceX’s public debut.

Investment firm 137 Ventures said in April that it owns more than 1% of SpaceX. If the company reaches its target valuation, that stake could be worth over $20 billion. Other firms that backed SpaceX during its early years, including Founders Fund and DFJ Growth, are also expected to see major returns.

Even later investors like Sequoia Capital, which led a $1.9 billion funding round in 2020, could walk away with multi-billion-dollar gains once the company goes public.

Disclaimer: This story is based on filings and publicly available information. All figures, valuations, and projections are subject to change, and actual outcomes may vary as market conditions and company performance evolve.