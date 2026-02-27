An Indian expat from Tamil Nadu has won Dh5 million in the UAE Lottery, a windfall he plans to use not for luxury but for family stability and a great future. Murugananth Govinthan, 43, from Kanniyakumari district, arrived in Dubai on May 25, 2025 after securing a job and began work the very next day. Just nine months later, a Dh50 lottery ticket bought with a colleague changed his life, though he says it has not changed his priorities.

“Money is important, but if we build our life properly, money is not everything. I will mainly use it to fulfil our basic needs and create stability for my family,” he said to Gulf News. Regardless of the prize, Murugananth said he has no plans to quit his job and intends to continue working in the UAE.

A journey shaped by hardship

Murugananth’s story is rooted in financial struggle. His father worked as a daily wage labourer and made great sacrifices to support his education.

After marriage, financial pressures grew as he and his wife worked to support their children’s education when living in rented accommodation in India. His wife works as a private school teacher in India, where she lives with their son and daughter. Living alone in Dubai has been the most difficult part of his journey so far.

“In India, after work I used to be with my family, my wife and children. It was a good life. However, because of commitments, I had to leave my family and come here. I live alone here, but every day, I speak to my family and make video calls,” he said to Gulf News.

Now, he hopes the lottery win will allow the family to reunite in the UAE.

“Now that I have finally won, I want to bring my family here. I will continue to work in the UAE and will stay here.”

Sharing the prize with a friend

Murugananth did not win alone. He and his colleague Baburao had an agreement to split the cost of a Dh50 ticket every week and share any winnings equally. Their winning ticket matched all six numbers in the Lucky Day draw held on February 14, earning them the Dh5 million second prize in the UAE Lottery’s new format. Murugananth initially struggled to believe the news.

“I told him not to joke. Then I logged into my account and saw the message, ‘Congratulations, you are a winner of five million!'” Even his wife was cautious at first. “My wife initially thought it might be a scam… Then she started to believe that we actually won,” he said.

Dreams of a home and a small business

Murugananth said clearing debts and building a house in his hometown are his immediate priorities. “I have some debts, so I want to settle those. I want to build a small house in my hometown. We have always been living in rented houses. We want to keep our belongings and finally sleep in a home of our own.”

He also hopes to bring his wife to Dubai if she can secure a teaching job and plans to start a small business while continuing to work. “Even though my father suffered a lot, I feel I can fulfil what he couldn’t. I consider this a big blessing from God… I am incredibly happy now.”