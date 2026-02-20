A recent social media post has sparked outrage after a Texan targeted Telugu-speaking Indians, claiming they cheat their way into the US and buy expensive homes. The post drew a strong response from Nitish Kannan, CEO of a payment app, who defended Indian immigrants and H-1B visa holders.

Indian-Origin CEO shuts down racist troll targeting H-1B families

It all started when someone on X (formerly Twitter) shared a screenshot from a Texas Facebook community. An Indian-origin resident was asking for suggestions for luxury “new construction” homes in the affluent Frisco or Prosper areas, with a budget between $1 million and $2 million. A user with the handle ‘The Repatriator’ reposted the screenshot with a racist jab aimed at the Telugu-speaking community: “Be a Telugu, live in a shack with 20 relatives in telugulands — win an H-1B lottery, come to America on fake docs and suddenly be able to afford a brand new 1-2 M dollar home. That makes sense.”

Kannan fired back, saying he didn’t see anything wrong in a desi wanting to buy a property. He reminded people that H-1B visa holders work hard and earn well. “Because everybody on the H-1B visa makes six figures a year working in tech jobs by the way, nobody is stopping you from getting a job in technology or studying or working hard,” Kannan wrote.

He also shared his personal family story, “15 of my cousins came here on an H-1B visa, and they all make over six or seven figures… 100% of my family are multimillionaires and own multiple homes and have paid tens of millions of dollars in taxes.”

Responding to the “job-stealer” argument, he said, “You obviously have no idea. Why don’t you go buy a bunch of motels then… go manage motels and run them nobody is stopping you… Go apply for an SBA loan and buy a motel. What are you complaining about?”

The growing anti-India sentiment in the US

This isn’t just about one troll. Experts say it shows a broader rise in anti-India and anti-South Asian sentiment in the US, especially in 2025 and early 2026. Data from Stop AAPI Hate and the Centre for the Study of Organised Hate shows anti-South Asian slurs online jumped 115% between 2023 and 2025. A new “Great Replacement” theory targets high-skilled Indian immigrants, accusing them of taking over tech hubs like Frisco, Texas, and Cary, North Carolina.

Indians hold roughly 71%–73% of H-1B visas. Recently proposed $100,000 fees for certain applications have made hiring foreign talent expensive. Some officials even call H-1B a “scam” that lowers American wages, even when tech leaders like Elon Musk argue these workers are crucial for US competitiveness. Frisco, one of the fastest-growing US cities, has seen an influx of Indian tech professionals. This has stirred local debates, with some residents using phrases like “Indian takeover” or calling immigrants “fraudsters.”