An Indian man living in Australia has caught attention online after sharing that he now earns in a single day what he once earned in a whole month in India. The video, posted by Instagram user aish_narwal, shows him talking about his journey and the big difference in wages between the two countries. His honest take quickly went viral, with people both praising and questioning his experience.

In the video, Ravinder said he started work at 7 am and finished around midnight. Even after such a long day, he said he didn’t feel very tired. He claimed he earned about 650–700 Australian dollars (around Rs 43,000) in just one day.

According to him, this was equal to his entire monthly salary back in India. He added that this amount is enough to cover groceries and other basic monthly expenses, highlighting the difference in purchasing power. He also encouraged people to step out of their comfort zones and look for opportunities abroad. Speaking emotionally, he said he now earns more than his parents ever did, even though they worked harder and faced more struggles.

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Social media divided over claims

The video received mixed reactions on social media. Some users were highly critical of life abroad, with one person calling Australia the “worst country” after years of living there. Others questioned the accuracy of his claims, saying earning 700 AUD a day is unrealistic for most people and suggesting he may be working multiple jobs.

“I left Australia after 27yrs of slavery. Worst country in this world,” an Instagram user wrote.

Another user said, “That’s the kind of vague math that only sounds right until you actually think about it”.

A few comments also pointed out that expenses in Australia are significantly higher, making such comparisons misleading. “Nobody earns 700$ a day unless your in a very high income group. He probably has 2 jobs and the expenses are also much higher in Australia as compared to India,” a user noted.

There were also voices urging Indians to stay and build their future in their own country, stressing the importance of contributing to India’s growth instead of chasing opportunities overseas.

“Stay in you Own Country. Australia is for Australians .Indians going outside and expecting a luxurious lifestyle is just so sad. Be Indian – Make in India – let’s grow India and Glow India,” another user said.

Breakdown of monthly expenses in Australia

In another clip, he broke down his monthly expenses. He said he spends AUD 2,600 on rent for a double-storey house, AUD 700 on groceries, AUD 700 on health insurance, AUD 250 on car insurance, AUD 600 on his daughter’s tuition, AUD 200 on her sports classes, AUD 1,000 on other expenses like fuel, and AUD 150 on mobile and Wi-Fi. Altogether, his monthly expenses come to about AUD 6,700 (around Rs 4.45 lakh).

Australia salary and minimum wage explained

As of 2025–2026, a full-time worker in Australia earns an average yearly salary of around AUD 98,500 to AUD 102,000 (Rs 54.1 lakh to Rs 56.1 lakh). The median salary is lower, usually between AUD 72,000 and AUD 83,000 (Rs 39.6 lakh to Rs 45.6 lakh), according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data.