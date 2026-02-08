A short video circulating on X has managed to stir far more than casual curiosity. The reel, posted by a page called Texas Gaushala, shows a cow calmly being led into a newly built house in Texas. Not wandering in by accident, not straying from a nearby field, but brought in deliberately, with care and intent, by the homeowners themselves.

For many viewers, the scene appeared ceremonial, ritualistic. For others, however, it became yet another flashpoint in the growing anti-foreigner sentiment in the United States, a trend that has intensified following President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Video of a cow wandering in Texas home goes viral

“When the house is brand new, but the mindset is prehistoric. Welcome to Texas: buy a brand-new million-dollar house in a Dallas suburb, then let cows wander across the marble floors like it’s a barn. Zero intention of integrating,” read a post on X by an account called The Repatriator. The comment quickly drew backlash, with several users calling it out for promoting hateful rhetoric.

The video originally posted on Reel by Texas Gaushala described the moment as a family welcoming “Gau Mata,” the mother cow, into their new home during a traditional Griha Pravesh ceremony.

The caption spoke of the cow’s sacred presence as a symbol of prosperity, protection, and divine blessings, and included a Sanskrit shloka that reveres the cow as the universal mother and a source of peace and nourishment.

The page that shared the video identifies itself as a community and farm sanctuary dedicated to the nurturing of indigenous cows. Founded in 2019, the group says it offers a natural and healthy environment not just for cows, but for other animals like peacocks and ducks as well.

To many familiar with Indian customs, the video did not appear unusual at all. Bringing a cow into a new home is often seen as a symbolic act. The comment section, however, soon turned into a battleground. Some users defended the homeowners, highlighting the hypocrisy, noting that American homes normally accommodate pets, yet similar acceptance is denied when traditions come from outside the West.

There were also voices pushing back against the idea of “integration,” arguing that cultural expression does not equate to a refusal to adapt. For many, the comment felt less about cows and more about discomfort with visible Indian identity in American spaces.

Growing anti-Indian sentiment in US: What the Data shows

A recent Financial Times report has flagged a rise in anti-Indian sentiment targeting individuals and businesses across the United States. Experts quoted by the publication say the hostility intensified after President Donald Trump announced proposed revisions to the H-1B visa programme in September.

Data cited by Financial Times from advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate and counterterrorism firm Moonshot shows that threats of violence against South Asian communities, particularly Indians, rose by 12% in the year leading up to November. During the same period, the use of online slurs increased by 69%.

The Financial Times reported that dozens of firms either paused or scaled back diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes last year after conservative voices argued such initiatives disadvantaged white Americans.