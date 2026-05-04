An Indian entrepreneur said his shopping expenses in the United States dropped due to rising global prices and a weaker rupee. Vineeth K, founder of Deals Dhamaka, shared on X that his latest shopping bill fell to nearly 30 per cent of his usual spending in the US. He linked this change to currency depreciation and global inflation trends.

He posted on X, “My shopping bill this time is down to almost 30% of what I usually spend in the US. Thanks to the USD INR touching Rs 95 and global inflation.”

My shopping 🛍️ bill this time is down to almost 30% of what I usually spend in the US.



Thanks to the USDINR touching ₹95 and global inflation, everything just feels ridiculously expensive here now (Europe, don’t even ask)



Better to buy in India, that’s why bought the iphone… — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) May 3, 2026

He added, “Everything just feels ridiculously expensive here now (Europe, don’t even ask). Better to buy in India, that’s why I bought the iPhone directly in India before coming here.”

His post went viral on social media. Many users said the price gap between India and Western countries had narrowed over time. Several users connected the trend to currency movement and inflation pressure across global markets.

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What Vineeth K said

Vineeth K said the fall in spending came from the weaker rupee and higher prices in the US and Europe. He added that the USD-INR rate touching Rs 95 changed buying behaviour for Indian travellers.

He also said he chose to buy an iPhone in India before travelling.

A user on X wrote, “I personally feel this is the real impact of currency and inflation, when the Rs weakens against the $, purchasing power shifts dramatically.”

Another user added, “The rupee at Rs 95 has quietly made the US expensive for Indians in a way that wasn’t true at Rs 65. The purchasing power arbitrage that used to run strongly in favour of dollar earners spending in India has reduced.”

Meanwhile, an X user said, “It’s because of conversation comparison. Last time u probably multiplied by 80 and now with 95. prices haven’t changed much in last one year here.”