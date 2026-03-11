At a time when immigration is dominating political conversations in the United States, comedian Vir Das shared a story from his Seattle show that offered a real-life reminder of the role immigrants often play in keeping things running.

In a video posted on Instagram, Das told the audience about a real incident from the show the night before. The comedian said the room was buzzing and the jokes were landing perfectly. By his own account, it was shaping up to be the “best show of the tour.”

But just four minutes before the show was supposed to end, something unexpected happened. “Someone had a seizure at my show yesterday. This is 100% a true story,” Das said in the clip.

What followed was a pause that lasted more than 20 minutes and a moment that, according to Das, said a lot about the people who keep America running.

Vir Das shares how immigrants stepped in during a medical emergency

According to Das, the situation was first spotted by a woman named Harleen sitting next to the person experiencing the seizure. The lights came on, and the show was paused for about 20 minutes as people in the audience tried to figure out what was happening.

Das said she noticed a warning signal on the man’s Apple Watch. According to him, the watch displayed a fast-spinning blue arrow, an alert that suggested the wearer might be having a seizure. Realising the seriousness of the signal, she alerted her husband, Jaspal and asked him to inform the comedian that something was wrong.

Das joked that the message got simplified along the way. “She was like, ‘Tell Veer something very specific is happening.’ And a typical husband, he was like, ‘Something is happening,’” he said.

Once the show stopped, Das asked if there was a doctor in the audience. “Six hands go up,” he recalled. “Whatever this dude’s problem was… he could have had a seizure, he could have had a brain thing, he could have had an Achilles heel problem. There was an Indian doctor in there for him,” Das added. Paramedics soon arrived, and the situation was handled quickly.

‘This is why you need immigrants’

Das then pivoted to a bigger point, one that resonated with many viewers online. “This is why you need immigrants,” he said. According to him, the doctors who stepped forward, as well as the paramedics who responded, were immigrants. “There was an Indian mother who would have been like, Amla, turmeric, whatever. Six doctors. America. This is why you need immigrants. Paramedics were immigrants. The doctors were immigrants. And that was taken care of in under two minutes. He had six people attending to him.”

The comedian ended the story by thanking Harleen, Jaspal and the Seattle audience, and wishing the person who had the seizure a speedy recovery.

Das’s story arrives amid heightened debate in the US over immigration policies, especially those affecting skilled workers. Visa categories widely used by international professionals, including doctors, engineers and tech workers, have seen tighter scrutiny and longer processing times in recent years. Immigration has also become a central theme in American political discourse ahead of upcoming elections.