A social media post by Jasveer Singh, co-founder of Knot Dating, has triggered widespread debate after he shared a conversation with an IIT graduate seeking an offer letter despite not being hired. The request, reportedly made to strengthen an application for Ivy League admissions, has raised questions around ethics and the growing pressure to maintain “perfect” career profiles.

According to Singh, the applicant—who has an IIT background and consulting experience—reached out asking for a formal offer letter to avoid showing a career gap. The request was framed as a way to build a stronger profile while applying abroad.

CEO flags ‘fake credentials’ concern

The request, however, did not sit well with Singh, who publicly criticised the intent behind it. Sharing the exchange on X, he wrote,

“IIT grad, top consulting background, applying to Ivy League. Not working for a year. “Can you just give me an offer letter?” The entitlement is insane. Impressive resume, embarrassing mindset. Degrees don’t fix character.”

As the post gained traction, it sparked a broader conversation around the ethics of misrepresentation in professional and academic applications.

“Well he just want a simple job, i understand what you are trying to say. But most people find hacks in their life which is not wrong. He should definitely do a thorough research before messaging someone and understand his/her nature, a netizen commented.

Replying to his, Jasveer Singh said this is not a hack but ‘faking credentials’. “You’re not finding a hack, you’re faking credentials. Big difference. Calling this a ‘life hack’ is exactly the problem. A life hack optimizes effort, it doesn’t replace truth with a lie. it’s simple you’re submitting a document you know is not real. That’s the definition of fraud, no matter how casually it’s framed,” his reply read.

IIT grad, top consulting background, applying to Ivy League



Not working for a year. “Can you just give me an offer letter?” The entitlement is insane 🤦‍♂️



Impressive resume, embarrassing mindset. Degrees don’t fix character pic.twitter.com/eUeydnaR4w — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) April 21, 2026

Online reactions split over pressure vs ethics

The incident has divided opinion online, with some users backing Singh’s stance while others highlighted the intense competition and stigma around employment gaps.

“Looks bad, but it’s also pressure. MBA admissions heavily penalize gaps, so people try to patch their profile however they can.”

Others pointed out that such practices may not be entirely new.

“Many companies charge for such offer letters. I had a client who offered immigration services. They used to arrange such letters for their clients seeking PR in Canada and Australia. This was around 2007–08. The price of one such letter was around Rs 5,000, divided in a 40:60 ratio. I am sure such practices are still prevalent,” wrote another.

Some users, however, criticised Singh for making the conversation public.

“You should have told him @KnotDating in his resume will not make it look stronger. Quite the opposite. But seriously, sharing private chat is so un-cool,” wrote one user.

“They are a kid. They thought you were a friend/mentor who could do them a favor and asked for the said favor. There’s no need to put them on blast for strangers to judge – a simple no would suffice,” wrote another.

The debate highlights the growing tension between ambition and ethics, especially as students and professionals navigate competitive global opportunities where even short career gaps can influence outcomes.

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