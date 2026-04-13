For Vivi Mengjie Xiao, the idea of scaling work did not begin with budgets or hiring plans. It began with a change in mindset, one that turned everyday inefficiencies into a system of six AI “employees” that now run a large part of her life. As an AI product manager in China and a content creator on RedNote, Xiao was already immersed in the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence. But her daily routine told a different story that is one of repetition and time drain.

She spent hours every day tracking AI developments across platforms, translating global content, and important insights. It was necessary work, but not meaningful work. Over time, the inefficiency became impossible to ignore. What started as a curiosity that is whether AI could handle this kind of information gathering evolved into a larger experiment that is rethinking how her entire workflow could be structured.

“It felt like building a real team. It makes sense — you don’t hire six people on day one. You start with one, and as the workload grows, you specialise,” she told Business Insider.

The failure that shaped the system

Her first attempt followed a common instinct that is to uild one powerful system to do everything. Using OpenClaw, she created a single AI agent and assigned it multiple responsibilities including scheduling, task management, financial tracking, and even helping her stay focused. But instead of clarity, it produced confusion.

The system became overloaded, its context scattered across unrelated tasks. Rather than simplifying her work, it showed the very chaos she was trying to escape. That failure led to a realisation which is efficiency doesn’t come from consolidation, but from clarity of roles.

Designing a team, not a tool

Xiao changed her approach from building a tool to building a team. “About 60% to 70% of my daily operational work is handled by these AI agents, including information gathering, research, and content distribution,” she explained to Business Insider. She began dividing responsibilities across multiple agents, each designed with a specific function. Over time, this evolved into six distinct AI employees that is three for work and three for personal life.

Her work agents included an administrative assistant to handle coordination, a researcher to manage information flows, and a chief of staff that helped her prepare presentations by simulating leadership feedback. On the personal side, she created a life coach to track patterns, a content assistant to support her creative output, and a finance assistant to monitor her money decisions. What emerged was not just a system of automation, but a structure that resembled an organisation, one where each role had a clear purpose.

When everything started connecting

The real transformation happened when these agents stopped operating in isolation. Her life coach agent became a central layer, pulling insights from the others that is connecting her work patterns, financial decisions, and emotional states into a single narrative. Even journaling, once a manual and reflective process, became largely automated.

This interconnected system created something more powerful than productivity: awareness. Instead of reacting to her day, she could observe patterns across it. “The future of work is “one-person studios,” solo creators and operators who leverage AI to produce at team-level scale. For companies, the question becomes: do you need 10 junior analysts, or one senior thinker with 10 AI agents?,” she told Business Insider.

Productivity without limits

With much of her operational workload delegated, Xiao found herself producing more than ever. Research, content creation, financial tracking, and knowledge management all ran in parallel, supported by her AI system. But the increase in efficiency didn’t lead to more rest.

Instead, it expanded her capacity and with it, her ambition. The time saved was filled with new ideas, new experiments, and new outputs. Work didn’t shrink; it multiplied. Her days grew longer, not because she had to work more, but because she could.

Rethinking what work means

If past revolutions standardised physical and knowledge work, AI is now standardising execution that is the mechanics of getting things done. This changes where human value lies. Execution is no longer the differentiator. Direction is. The ability to decide what matters, guide systems effectively, and bring human judgment into automated processes becomes the new core skill set.