At a time when moving to the United States has become increasingly difficult due to visa rejections, rising anti-India sentiment, and uncertainty around immigration, many Indians abroad are even thinking of returning home. Social media is full of stories about the “hard life” in the US from no house help to harsh weather and cultural loneliness.

But Aman Rai’s experience tells a different story.Aman, who recently moved from Delhi to the US to pursue an MBA at Yale, says he does not regret his decision even a bit.

In a LinkedIn post that stood out amid the negativity, he shared why the move has felt like a series of unexpected life upgrades rather than compromises.

Finding calm in USA

Six months after moving, Aman noticed how social media kept showing him content where Indians in the US complained about daily struggles and unmet expectations. “So to counter that negativity, let me share the other side,” he wrote, before listing changes that have brought him peace.

One of the biggest differences, he says, is the ease of simply stepping outside. The fear of traffic and broken roads that once made evening runs stressful is now gone. He talks about sidewalks that are safe and well-designed, making outdoor exercise possible without constantly watching out for vehicles or open manholes.

The silence also stands out. With fewer honks and less background noise, daily life feels calmer. According to Aman, this lack of constant chaos brings a quiet mental relief that he had not realised he needed.

Adjusting to a new pace

Traffic discipline has been another major change. In India, Aman’s wife had avoided driving for years because of congestion and unpredictability. In the US, she was confident enough to start driving within two months. For him, this simple shift symbolised a larger sense of order and safety in everyday life.

Weather, often seen as a major downside, turned out to be a pleasant surprise. Regardless of warnings about seasonal gloom, Aman says he felt the opposite. “I came here in the fall. People warned me about ‘winter gloom.’ I feel the opposite,” he wrote. With just one affordable jacket, he found winter manageable, even magical. After snowfall, the surroundings felt “like a wonderland.”

Coming from Delhi, clean air was one of the most noticeable changes. Aman described the difference simply but powerfully, saying that breathing in the US felt “like breathing an elixir.” This improvement in air quality naturally pushed him towards a healthier lifestyle.

He also realised he did not miss quick-commerce apps as much as he thought he would. Weekly grocery ordering worked just fine, and without constant food deliveries, his eating habits improved. He found it easy to maintain a high-protein, clean diet and explore a wide variety of food options without relying on a cook.

Despite living in what many would call a small city, Aman found nature closer than ever. Lakes, hills, and even beaches were all within driving distance. Unlike in many Indian cities, outdoor spaces here felt accessible and inviting, not crowded or difficult to reach.

On the professional front too, the move opened doors faster than expected. Aman shared that within months, he was already working in a small capacity with a billion-dollar venture capital fund. For him, this reinforced the belief that effort is rewarded quickly if one is willing to put in the work.

Aman is clear that his experience may not match everyone else’s. But he strongly believes that perspective plays a crucial role. According to him, constantly focusing on what is missing can overshadow what is gained. “Generally, if you do not have a victim mentality, you’ll appreciate what this place has to offer,” he concluded.