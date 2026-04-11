A young professional’s disciplined financial journey has struck a chord online after she revealed how she repaid a ₹30 lakh education loan within two years of completing her MBA. Avani Rathore, an alumna of Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, shared her story on Instagram, drawing widespread attention and praise.

In a detailed video, Rathore explained how she combined multiple income streams with disciplined financial planning to become debt-free in a short span. Her post quickly gained traction, with many users appreciating her practical approach to managing education loans.

Four income streams and early planning key to repayment

“I paid off my IIM Calcutta MBA loan in 2 years, using 4 sources of income,” the caption of the post reads.

Rathore said her strategy began even before enrolling in the MBA programme. She worked for two years prior to joining and built a financial cushion, which later helped her manage initial expenses without relying entirely on loans.

She avoided long-term investments like mutual funds and PPF, and instead used liquid savings for academic costs. During her second year, she secured a pre-placement offer (PPO) and supplemented her finances with part-time work, further reducing her loan burden.

Focused repayment after graduation inspires many

After completing her MBA, Rathore channelled a significant portion of her salary towards loan repayment. With no immediate financial dependents, she was able to prioritise clearing the debt aggressively.

“A lot of people might not find this a very good financial decision, but for me personally, I did not want the headache of a loan because I wanted to leave my job,” she says.

Her disciplined approach enabled her to close the ₹30 lakh loan within just two years—a timeline many found impressive and motivating.

“If you’re working towards paying off a loan, remember: it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Every little effort adds up,” she wrote.

The video prompted a wave of reactions online, with users sharing their thoughts on her strategy.

One user said, “Makes sense! Thanks for sharing.”

another said, “This is actually very motivating, especially for students worried about big education loans.”

A third user commented, “Not easy at all, but your discipline is inspiring. Shows what focused planning can do.”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

