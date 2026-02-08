As global markets remain unsettled, precious metals, especially silver, have been under pressure. Prices have slipped in recent weeks, weighed down by uncertainty around interest rates, slowing industrial demand, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For some investors, falling prices are a warning sign. For others, they are an invitation. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, clearly falls in the second camp.

Kiyosaki also believes that certain silver coins could gain collector value in the future, especially given the current instability in the silver market. “I suspect 2026 US silver eagles may become collector coins …. Because of all the turmoil in the silver market.”

Robert Kiyosaki doubles down on Bitcoin, Gold and Silver

Known for his outspoken views on money, assets and financial independence, Kiyosaki once again stirred debate this week after pushing back against a critic who accused him of lying about his Bitcoin purchase.

In a post on X, Kiyosaki said the criticism focused too much on when he bought Bitcoin, rather than why he bought it or what it represents as an asset. “To the person who said I was lying that I bought Bitcoin at $6000…. I know my strike price not the date he falsely accuses me of the date I bought Bitcoin on,” he wrote.

He questioned the motive behind the accusation, asking why anyone would care so much about the exact date of purchase. Kiyosaki made it clear that, for him, timing matters far less than conviction. He added that if Bitcoin were to fall back to $6,000, he would not hesitate to buy again. “If Bitcoin hits $6000 again, I will buy more….again. I will not care about the date,” he said.

Shifting focus to Gold and Silver

The post did not stop at Bitcoin. Kiyosaki revealed that he is now preparing to add more gold to his portfolio, once again brushing off the obsession with timing. “I am now preparing to acquire more gold. What’s today’s date? The guy that called me a liar wants to know.”

Kiyosaki admitted he does not even remember when he acquired many of his assets—but said that detail is irrelevant. “I have no idea when I acquired these assets yet I am glad I did.” He added, “My advice to you following this text….stay away from people who are more interested in date of acquisition than the value and price of the asset. Take care.”

Betting on Silver Eagles amid market turmoil

Kiyosaki returned to the topic in a second post, this time zeroing in on silver. “To the person who said I was lying about the date I bought Bitcoin for $600. To keep his small brain happy,” he said. He then revealed his plans on buying physical silver coins, regardless of date. “I Will buy 60 – 2026 silver eagles and 20 mixed date eagles. I don’t know today’s date. It doesn’t matter.”

A Silver Eagle is the official silver coin of the United States. It is made by the US Mint and contains exactly one troy ounce of pure silver. The coin is trusted by investors because its silver content is guaranteed by the government. On the front, it features the famous “Walking Liberty” design, while the back shows a bold bald eagle. Silver Eagles are widely bought both as a silver investment and as a collectable coin.

“What counts is numbers of coins…. Not the dates on the coins or date I buy them on,” Kiyosaki said.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.