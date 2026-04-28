A 21-year-old graduate from Kingston University has triggered a wider conversation on the state of the job market after sharing his struggle to find work despite strong academic credentials. Khaled Sharif says he has applied to hundreds of roles since graduating in 2025 but has yet to secure employment.

According to a report by The New York Post, Sharif, who studied digital media technology, has submitted nearly 500 job applications. While he has received a handful of interview calls, none have translated into an offer so far. His search has expanded beyond his core field, with applications sent for roles in sales and other entry-level positions.

Hundreds of applications, few interview calls

Sharif described the experience as discouraging, especially given his academic performance. Having graduated at the top of his class, he expected better outcomes in the job market.

“I was top of my class, but I still can’t find anything,” he said, questioning how much harder it might be for those with lower grades.

He moved to the United Kingdom from Qatar at the age of 18 and holds residency through his mother, which allows him to work legally. However, he believes employers may assume he requires sponsorship due to his international background.

High costs, limited opportunities

Sharif also highlighted the financial strain of studying abroad, saying he spent around $125,000 (over ₹1 crore) on tuition and living expenses. He argued that the issue goes beyond individual qualifications, pointing instead to a broader mismatch between the number of graduates and available jobs.

He said he has come across others in similar situations, including candidates with postgraduate degrees who are also struggling to find work. Factors such as a slower hiring environment after the pandemic and increasing use of automation have added to the challenge.