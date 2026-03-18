A former Meta employee shared the emotional impact of being laid off in a post on Blind, a close networking platform for tech professionals. The user revealed that their manager unexpectedly stepped out of a routine one-on-one meeting, leaving a new employee to deliver the layoff notice.

Surprise Meeting Leaves Employee in Shock

“My manager texted me to join a quick one-on-one this morning at 8:30. I thought it was routine, but I saw a new lady in it. He said she would take over the meeting and left. She broke the news of my layoff and asked if I had any questions. I couldn’t ask any because I was in shock and, moreover, I didn’t even know her. Feeling terrible 🙁 Don’t know what I should do. How will I stay home doing nothing?” the post read.

The user later reflected on their experience with their manager, describing a tense prior interaction. They noted that after receiving negative feedback from their tech lead, they were asked to set up a one-on-one and apologize. Procrastinating until the last week, the confrontation reportedly left the lead uncomfortable, which may have contributed to the sudden termination.

Community Offers Support and Perspective

Responses from other tech professionals on Blind offered empathy and advice. One user said, “I’m so sorry. Please don’t take this as a reflection of your abilities. Sometimes we’re just in the wrong place at the wrong time. You will bounce back stronger!”

Another commented, “This isn’t a layoff; this is a performance firing. I am surprised that this is still happening, which is weird.” The post highlights the challenges of workplace dynamics, managerial influence, and the emotional toll of abrupt career changes in the tech sector.

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