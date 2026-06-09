An Indian co-founder who bootstrapped a brand from scratch, raised over ₹30 crore in a Series A round from marquee investors, employs more than 100 people, and ships products to Indian families across the country walked into the US consulate for a routine visitor visa, and walked out with a rejection slip.

The reason, as stated by the consular officer: “Not enough ties to home country.”

Kidbea, which Srivastav started in 2021, has grown into a well-known sustainable fashion brand for kids in India. The company reportedly generates over $12 million in annual recurring revenue, according to the company’s official page.

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Srivastav himself has been recognised in several lists, including Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia. Despite this background, his US visitor visa (B-1/B-2) was still denied during the interview process.

‘Apparently, that’s not enough ties’

Reacting to the rejection, Srivastav, who is co-founder of Noida-based Kidbea, wrote on X: “I built a Series A company from scratch, employ 100+ people, have backing from top VCs and investors, and serve millions of Indian families through our brand.”

“Apparently, that’s not enough ties,” he added.

He added that he is used to rejection as a founder and will try again later. He also said he is now looking for advice from others who succeeded after reapplying.

🚨 Got denied a US visa today.



Reason: “Not enough ties to home country.”



I built a Series A company from scratch, employ 100+ people, have backing from top VCs and investors, and serve millions of Indian families through our brand.



Apparently, that’s not enough ties.



Anyway,… — Swapnil Srivastav (@theswapnilsri) June 9, 2026

In follow-up posts, he mentioned that another family with a strong international travel history, including trips to Europe and Japan, was also rejected just before him. That added to his surprise, as he believed his documentation clearly showed strong links to India.

He pointed to several ties he had already presented, including his family, property, active business operations in India, payroll responsibilities, tax payments, and deep personal and cultural roots in the country. Still, the officer was not convinced.

US to roll out $750 fast-track option for visitor visa interviews

The US State Department is preparing to launch a pilot program from July 1, 2026, that will let some applicants pay extra for faster B-1/B-2 visa interview appointments.

Under the plan, travellers applying for US visitor visas could pay an optional $750 fee on top of the regular $185 visa application charge to get an earlier interview slot.

If approved, eligible applicants at selected US consulates may be able to secure an interview within 10 business days. The fast-track option will not be available everywhere, and only certain consulates will take part in the initial rollout.

What section 214(b) mean in visa rejection

The denial came under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. In simple terms, it assumes that every applicant may intend to immigrate to the US permanently unless they clearly prove otherwise. The burden is entirely on the applicant to show strong reasons why they will return home.

Those reasons usually include family responsibilities, property, stable business commitments, financial obligations, and long-term work or career plans in their home country.

If the consular officer is not convinced, even during a short interview, the visa is refused. For Indian applicants, this step often becomes difficult because demand for US visas is very high, and interviews tend to be strict and fast-paced.

Many applicants say that beyond business success, officers often look for very concrete proof of return intent, such as strong family dependence, immovable property, detailed travel purpose, or clear short-term visit plans like conferences or events.

There is also extra scrutiny around financial documentation and the clarity of travel purpose, especially for Indian applicants, due to high-volume applications and long waiting lines.

Srivastav’s experience is not unique. In recent months, several Indian startup founders and senior professionals have publicly shared similar visa rejections, often under the same 214(b) rule.

A stricter visa environment

These rejections are also happening in a more tightly controlled US visa system overall. In late 2025, the US government expanded social media screening requirements for certain visa categories, including H-1B and H-4 applicants. People are now required to disclose social media handles, with consular officers reviewing online activity for signs of hostility toward the US or other red flags.

At the same time, appointment delays have increased significantly at US consulates in India, with long waiting periods for several visa categories and stricter interview assessments reported by applicants.

While B1/B2 applicants are not always subject to the same formal screening rules, many immigration lawyers say the overall atmosphere has clearly become more cautious and restrictive.