A man’s unconventional life journey is gaining widespread attention on Instagram after he shared how he left behind a high-paying corporate career to travel the world. The story, now going viral, has struck a chord with users, many of whom are reflecting on the idea of success and personal fulfilment.

The man, an IIT graduate who once worked in the United States, described how he spent years in a well-paying job but felt unfulfilled despite professional achievements. His post outlines a major turning point that led him to abandon a stable life in pursuit of something more meaningful.

From High-Paying Job to Life of Travel

Recalling his decision, he said, “At 38, I quit my job, sold my 4 BHK house and left to travel the world.”

He shared that in 2013, he walked away from his role as a director at a leading bank and began travelling solo with minimal belongings. Over the next 18 months, he visited 35 countries, experiencing different cultures and environments. From remote mountains to vast deserts, the journey, he said, helped him rediscover himself beyond the structure of corporate life.

Love, Family and an Unconventional Lifestyle

During his travels, he met Kathy, an Austrian social worker, in Montenegro—an encounter that soon turned into a life partnership. Reflecting on that moment, he said, “We spoke for 10 minutes, and for the next 10 days, we spent every second together.”

The couple went on to marry in 2016 and chose to continue travelling together. Over time, they built a family while living on the road, raising three children outside traditional systems. According to the post, their lifestyle includes homeschooling using a mix of traditional Indian texts and standard educational material, while sustaining themselves through investments.

Summing up his journey, he added, “I traded 4 BHK for the entire world.”

The story has sparked mixed reactions online, with some users calling it inspiring and others questioning the practicality of such a lifestyle.

(This story is based on a post shared by a social media user. The details, opinions, and statements quoted herein belong solely to the original poster and do not reflect the views of Financialexpress.com. We have not independently verified the claims.)