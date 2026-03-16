Camillia Nwokedi, 28, made a bold career shift in 2025, leaving a stable tech job to become a full-time content creator. Speaking to Business Insider, Nwokedi shared how she started with just $6,000 in savings and a small TikTok following, and how her journey, though lonely and emotional, has been the best decision she’s ever made.

From Crypto to TikTok: How techie turned $6,000 into a new career

Before diving into content creation, Nwokedi worked at Accenture from late 2019 to 2021. “Bitcoin was popping off at the time, and I started getting the itch to get into crypto,” she told BI. She began listening to podcasts and building connections in the crypto space.

In 2022, she met the CEO of a bitcoin rewards platform and was offered a role as a special ops agent. “The team was really amazing, and I had a lot of senior responsibility, which I loved,” she recalled. At the same time, she was growing her social media presence on TikTok and Instagram, posting about optimisation, self-belief, and competence.

By mid-2025, the startup she worked for was preparing to be sold. Nwokedi saw this as her moment. “I had helped scale and sell for other people, but now it was time to give myself that opportunity,” she said.

A 60-Day trial before taking the leap

Before leaving the startup completely, Nwokedi experimented with a 60-day series on TikTok, where she posted daily videos pretending to act like a video game Sim. “My audience significantly grew in that period, which gave me confidence that I’d be able to make life as a content creator work,” she told Business Insider.

She added, “There are two necessary components for creating a startup: finances and self-belief. And sometimes, if you don’t have the financial component, your self-belief can make up for that gap.”

Nwokedi began with $6,000 in liquid savings and kept a retirement account with about $30,000 untouched. She even set aside a research and development budget for coaching or consulting to help with branding, though she hasn’t needed to use it yet. Running a one-person business meant Nwokedi had to take on multiple roles. “I looked at all the roles that I would have to maintain and decided to split my week into days dedicated to each role. I have CEO day, COO day, CMO day, and more,” she said.

Tuesdays are dedicated to consulting and operations, keeping a structure similar to a 9-to-5 to avoid overwhelm. “I also give myself quarterly goals or KPIs, which has been comforting. It adds familiarity and structure to a space that is entirely new territory for me.”

Despite the success, Nwokedi admits the journey has been lonely and emotionally challenging. Looking back, Nwokedi encourages anyone considering a leap to trust their instincts. “If you’re considering leaving your job or making a big leap, don’t ignore that feeling or settle. People often stay as close to their dreams as possible without actually going after them directly,” she said.

As someone who started with little savings and still made the leap successfully, she says, “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made, and I hope others can have the experience of pursuing what they want as directly as possible.”