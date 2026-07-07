For many founders, social media is a place to build a personal brand or promote products. However, for Priyanshu Gupta, founder of Beyond The Sugar, it became much more than that. A single LinkedIn post helped him connect with investors, close a Rs 1 crore bridge funding round, and even led to a conversation with investor Anupam Mittal that changed the company’s future plans. Gupta wrote on LinkedIn, “I never imagined a single LinkedIn post would help us raise Rs 1 crore.”

A fast-growing business

Gupta said the company decided to fully focus on Beyond The Sugar in November with a clear target. “When we decided to go all in on Beyond The Sugar in November, our goal was simple, reach ₹10 lakh in monthly revenue by March.” The startup reached that goal a month in advance, touching ₹10 lakh in monthly revenue in February. It then crossed ₹16 lakh in monthly revenue in March, all while using the same capital it had already raised.

Growth created a new challenge

Though sales were growing quickly, the company faced another common startup problem. “Growth wasn’t the problem anymore. Working capital was,” he explained

According to Gupta, customer demand increased faster than the company could fund its inventory. At the same time, its next fundraising round was taking longer than expected, putting pressure on the business.

One LinkedIn post changed everything

Looking for support, Gupta shared the company’s journey on LinkedIn. The response surprised him. “That one post reached founders, investors, and fellow BITS alumni. A few conversations became meetings, meetings turned into diligence, and eventually into commitments.”

The startup had initially planned to raise a ₹75 lakh bridge round before approaching venture capital firms for a larger funding round. But the response from investors was much stronger than expected. “We ended up increasing the round size to ₹1 crore, and I’m grateful to share that we’ve now successfully closed the bridge round.”

A conversation with Anupam Mittal

The LinkedIn post also caught the attention of the team of investor and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal. Gupta said the company got an opportunity to meet Mittal, and the discussion left a lasting impact.

“A few simple but incredibly insightful questions from him completely changed how we’re thinking about our future product roadmap.” He added, “Sometimes, a single conversation can save months of trial and error.”

The next goal

With the bridge funding now complete, Beyond The Sugar is preparing for its next stage of growth. Gupta said the startup plans to raise ₹1.5 crore to ₹2 crore in its next funding round. The aim is to speed up growth and reach ₹1 crore in monthly revenue by March 2027.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

