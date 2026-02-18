For many Indians living abroad, returning to India is a long-cherished dream. For some, it becomes a natural step once financial stability is achieved. In one such story, Amit Agarwal, a former NRI tech professional and marketer, shares his honest opinion on returning to India after spending 12 years in the United States.

Speaking on his NRI Life podcast, Amit talks about what he still misses about the US, what surprised him about India, and what he wishes he had known earlier. Today, he is happily settled in India, but his memories of America remain close to his heart.

Life as a first-generation immigrant

Amit lived in New Jersey with his wife and two children. Like many first-generation immigrants, both he and his wife worked while managing their home. Life was busy but comfortable. The family loved traveling and created many beautiful memories. “There was no big problem in our life there,” he says. “Everything was pretty cool.” When the decision to return to India came, it was not due to discomfort, but by a desire to come back home.

Before returning, the family had many questions. Would they adjust to life in India? Would the children settle into Indian schools? Would they make friends after spending most of their lives abroad? Initially, the transition did take time. But by making quick and clear decisions, especially about schools and housing, the family slowly found their rhythm. “Once the kids settled, everything else followed,” Amit says. “India became home again.”

What they miss about USA?

Even though they are happy in India, there are some things Amit deeply misses about the US. At the top of the list are relationships.

His sister and best friend still live in the US, and the family shared countless moments together, festivals, celebrations, and everyday life. Looking back, Amit feels those moments should have been cherished even more. “Life is unpredictable,” he explains. “You don’t know where you’ll be tomorrow. I wish we had lived those moments a little more fully.”

He recalls a family WhatsApp group that started as “6 + 3” and slowly became “6 + 6” as children were born. “Every pregnancy was announced by changing the group name,” he laughs. “Those little things are what we miss today.”

When Amit asked his children what they miss about the US, their answer was simple, their best friends. “They didn’t mention roads, houses, or schools,” he says. “You don’t miss a place. You miss people and the time spent with them.” Those friendships, formed over years, are difficult to replace. And that, Amit believes, is the real loss when one moves countries.

Vacations that can not be replaced

The second big thing the family misses is vacations in the US. Though India offers countless travel options, for Amit’s children, nothing compares to trips to Disney and Universal Studios. “At the time of moving, we didn’t think much about this,” he admits. “We thought vacations can happen anywhere. But today, we realise these experiences can’t really be recreated.”

Before returning, Amit believed children’s education would be a major challenge. His own memories of Indian schooling included pressure, rote learning, and strict discipline. So the family was careful in choosing the right school.

The reality surprised them. “Our kids had zero problems,” Amit says. “Many things have changed. If you choose the right school, the experience is almost like the US.”

Lifestyle issues

Another fear was lifestyle. The US offers systems that work smoothly, reliable electricity, water, heating, and social security. India, despite improvements, still struggles with consistency. Amit says they don’t miss that lifestyle at all. “Sometimes, happiness lies in things not being perfect,” he explains. He remembers childhood power cuts when neighbors would gather outside and spend time together. Those moments created connection, not inconvenience.

One incident stayed with Amit deeply. On a rainy day, his elder son was stuck at coaching. No Uber was available. Amit finally found a bike rider and went to pick his son up, both getting drenched in the rain. “I was worried,” he recalls. “I thought my son would feel uncomfortable or think India is difficult.” Instead, his son loved it.

“He later said it was one of the craziest and most fun experiences of his life,” Amit smiles. “For him, riding a bike in the rain was an adventure.” Over time, Amit realised that life in India moves around small but meaningful things including festivals, food, culture, parents, relatives, and shared responsibilities.

Today, Amit and his family are proud to be living in India. They still miss the US and always will but without regret. “We are happy here,” he says. “The USA will always be a sweet memory. But India is home.”