Amid the chaos of the deadly fire that ripped through a hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and claimed 21 lives, a local shopkeeper says he emptied his store and spread mattresses outside the building to help trapped occupants jump to safety.

The fire at Flourish Stay B&B on Wednesday left several people injured and triggered rescue efforts as guests searched for ways to escape from the smoke and flames. As per a video shared by PTI, Arman, whose shop is located opposite the hotel, used mattresses from his store to cushion the fall of people jumping from the upper floors.

“There was a massive fire. Nobody could get inside or come out,” Arman stated by recalling the moments after he rushed to the scene after receiving a call from the neighbour.

As per him, residents, police personnel and local volunteers gathered outside the building as cries for help echoed from within the hotel.

‘Cries for help could be heard from the first, second and third floors’

Arman mentioned that the screams could be heard from multiple floors of the building as rescue efforts got underway.

“The fire was spreading rapidly. Cries for help could be heard from the first, second and third floors,” he said.

To help those trapped, Armaan bought out mattresses from his shop and spread them outside the building.

“People were jumping from the first, second and third floors, and there was nothing else below to protect them. We arranged four to five mattresses together to help them jump safely,” he said.

As per Armaan, around eight people entered the building and helped rescue those trapped inside, while others waited below to assist those attempting to escape.

VIDEO | Delhi Malviya Nagar fire: A shop owner laid out around 20-22 mattresses from his shop so that people could safely jump on them to escape fire. Shop owner Armaan says, "I have my shop here, I got information about the fire, there was a massive fire, nobody could get… pic.twitter.com/9mY8uaVhQx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2026

‘My entire shop is empty now’

The shopkeeper said women, children, and other occupants used the mattresses to cushion their fall as they jumped from the building.

“Two children jumped down from the first and second floors and were rescued safely. Fortunately, they did not get any major injuries because the mattresses cushioned their fall,” he said.

Armaan estimated that around 20 to 22 mattresses were used in the rescue effort.

“I placed all the mattresses I had outside the building. You can see that my entire shop is empty now because I took everything out for the rescue operation,” he said.

“We saved around seven to eight lives.” He said that at least one child was among those saved during the rescue effort.

What Armaan’s father said

While speaking to ANI, Armaan’s father, said the family immediately brought quilt, mattresses and bedding from their shop after the fire broke out and spread them on the road to help trapped occupants jump to safety. “People jumped from the first, second and third floors. Some got injuries, but their lives were saved,” he said. Recalling the rescue, Mansuri said they kept appealing to the people to jump onto the mattresses. “A minor fracture may have happened, but at least a person stayed alive. We saved eight lives that day,” he added. Later, the family also provided quilts and bedsheets to assist authorities after the fire was brought under control. According to a report by The Indian Express, the family faced the loss of Rs 2 lakh as they used newly purchased mattresses from the shop and placed them outside the building.

Social media users call Armaan a hero

Videos and accounts of the rescue effort drew widespread praise on social media, with many users hailing Armaan’s quick thinking during the emergency.

One user said the government should honour the shopkeeper and reimburse him for the stock used during the rescue drive. Another wrote, “Massive respect for this guy. Hats off.”

Some users described Armann as the “hero” of the rescue effort, while others said his actions reflected the significance of community support during emergencies. A few also questioned whether emergency responders should have access to similar safety arrangements during major fire incidents.

Investigation into blaze continues

The rescue unfolded during the fire at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives and left several others injured.

As per the latest update from PTI, a Delhi court on Thursday allowed police to interrogate hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj in custody for four days. Investigators are examining alleged safety lapses, ownership and operational records, and the role of other individuals connected with the hotel’s management.

Police have registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the circumstances that led to the blaze. The probe is ongoing.